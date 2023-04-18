Did you know the average couple argues at least three times a week about where to eat dinner? This equates to about 156 arguments a year. Adding to this, it apparently takes 17 minutes for the average couple to decide where and what to eat for dinner and then, finally, who will be picking up said dinner. The conversation typically goes like this:

Person 1: What do you want to do for dinner?

Person 2: Whatever. You decide. …

Person 1: I don’t want to choose; you decide. …

Person 2: Well, I don’t mind, so whatever you want. …

Person 1: Shall we eat out or have something in?

Person 2: Whatever. … I don’t know, you decide. …

Person 1: Should we get pizza?

Person 2: Oh no, I really don’t want pizza. Anything but pizza.

Person 1: OK. Should we get pasta?

Person 2: Not pasta. Not pizza or pasta. Anything but these.

And so, it goes. Sounds familiar? I mean, don’t get me wrong. I can relate. In our household, these arguments have resulted in various responses ranging from a frustrated sigh to extremely loud outbursts, and (I am ashamed to admit) full-blown stand offs, no dinner or a less-than-optimal dinner option of peanut butter on toast. What a sad situation.

If You Can’t Figure Out Dinner …

So, here’s the thing: if we are so challenged in deciding what’s for dinner, how can we make optimized, effective and efficient planning decisions? Maybe solving the great dinner debate can help us improve S&OP decision-making.

Let’s dissect the great dinner debate for some inspiration.

When I ponder the “what’s for dinner” arguments in our household, it becomes clear that there are three distinct points of decision-making failures:

We don’t know who the decision maker is or who it should be. Let’s face it, most of the time, neither of us wants to be tagged “it,” only to face making the “wrong decision.” We also have little understanding of what the true challenge is in the first place. We jump straight into a solution before we even know if we are eating out or in, and whether the other person is facing some severe aversion to certain foods on this given day. And, finally, neither of us openly states our preference. So, we face a long, awkward (I’d like to describe it as a tango, but this would be generous) exchange of missteps and sore toes.

When I think of my own S&OP decision-making experiences and the numerous client forums I have observed, I conclude that these decision-making challenges are also evident in the business planning environment, specifically:

There is often no clear decision maker, or decision rights are misaligned. The problem is admired. The challenge or problem is ill-defined prior to meetings. This leads to lengthy discussions as to what the issue really is or poorly placed recommendations that lead back to conversations regarding the problem definition. There are no clear recommendations or understanding of the implications of these.

A Menu of Options

So here are some quick wins for your S&OP decision making … and household dinner debates!

Tag, You’re “It”

“Who’s turn is it to provide dinner?”

Convert this to business: assign a decision maker aligned to decision-making rights. Who should own specific decisions? You must consider this when designing your S&OP process. What decisions should be escalated between different forums and processes (like S&OE and S&OP)? What are the triggers for escalation? How are these escalated and to whom? These decision rights should be supported rather than reinvented or changed. When thinking about this, consider who makes decisions about:

What products should be kept or removed from the portfolio?

What investments are approved to support demand-shaping initiatives?

What investments can be reassigned across brands or categories?

Who shapes the business strategy?

What’s the Deal?

“We have nothing substantial in the fridge; you have a gluten intolerance!”

Clearly define the problem:

What has happened?

What is happening?

What is going to happen?

What is impacted?

Who is involved?

Why? What are the driving factors or assumptions?

A well-rounded problem definition requires legwork. Engage your critical stakeholders before your decision-making meeting to understand the situation from a more collaborative perspective. The aim is to get a comprehensive, well-formed view of the problem before the meeting so that you can ultimately steer the bulk of the conversation from discussing the problem to what action is needed.

Show Me the Menu!

“We have some options. We can have no dinner, eat in and have peanut butter on toast or eat out and have Vietnamese or Lebanese.”

Once you have defined the problem and understood the impacts of the challenge, a critical next step is to evaluate a list of options for recommendation and present these to your stakeholders in the meeting. All too often, the discussion ends with the problem and meeting participants are left to discuss open-ended, unlimited next steps. Again, this requires legwork. Work with critical stakeholders to determine, analyze and evaluate a set of likely and feasible recommendations and present these with a clear view of implications to critical metrics in your meeting.

The objective here is to present a comprehensive analysis of impacts. For example, more is needed to present a demand scenario and impact demand. Aim to deliver the demand scenario, the effects on supply requirements, the list of supply-and-demand actions and the implications relative to the financial plan. This will support your stakeholders and drive more informed decision-making.

So, there you have it. Here are some quick wins to solve your dinner headaches and to up the ante on your S&OP decision making. Bon appétit!

