The 15th annual Climate Week kicked off in New York City on Sept. 17, where public and private actors rolled up their sleeves to determine how to collaborate and address shared climate challenges.

The week always falls around the time of the U.N. General Assembly and consists of a network of organizations and individuals exchanging ideas, structuring deals, discussing opportunities to take action and, most importantly, holding each other accountable for change. Topics such as just transition, regulation, nature and food systems, financing and much more will be discussed at formal events, panels, one-to-one meetings and over coffee.

I can’t help but take advantage of the global buzz and momentum around climate week to address the mandate and opportunity for supply chain leaders. Bold sustainability commitments will ripple through global supply chain strategies as most organizations rely on supply chain leaders to deliver on decarbonization goals in upstream and downstream value chains.

Embracing this global stage, CSCOs looking to accelerate progress on sustainability can take three actions.

Ensure Credibility in Your Targets

The acceleration of climate pledges, combined with fragmented approaches and varied internationally accepted frameworks makes it challenging to distinguish between sustainability leadership and greenwashing. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres launched the High-Level Expert Group on the Net-Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities in April 2022, elevating the need to combat greenwashing by ensuring credible net-zero pledges. The subsequent report noted that only 20% of targets met the U.N. Race to Zero criteria for robustness and urged organizations to put forward credible and transparent transition plans on how to achieve goals.1

Ensure credibility by checking your decarbonization strategy against the following criteria:

Disclosure of GHG emissions annually, including Scope 3 and a breakdown of emissions sources by category.

Interim and long-term targets in five-year intervals that reflect immediate action.

Detailed view of decarbonization initiatives, high-quality renewable energy procurement and progress against the same reported annually.

Limited use of carbon offsets in short-term and long-term targets.

Move from Roadmaps to Implementation

Supply chain organizations must integrate sustainability practices into critical business processes to move from developing roadmaps to real progress towards goals. The challenge is that sustainability is often bolted onto decisions, as an afterthought, rather than built in. Begin by developing a common understanding of key sustainability principles, equipping leaders with the knowledge to discuss sustainability ambition and share practical steps that enable strategy to execution within their teams.

Resource optimization, such as conducting facility energy audits and identifying waste reduction opportunities is a natural starting point for supply chain sustainability strategies. Leaders in Gartner’s Supply Chain Top 25 (subscription required) go beyond optimization to innovation by embedding adaptation and mitigation within the product development stage. Their project portfolios are a mix of “quick-win” initiatives and long-term plans reflecting more efficient processes, technology integration and product development.

For example, L’Oréal developed the Sustainable Product Optimization Tool (SPOT) to measure and enhance its products’ environmental and social impacts. The tool enables the company to simulate and evaluate different design options and quantify reductions in a product’s environmental and social impact.2

Embrace Collaboration

Meeting sustainability goals does not happen in isolation and progress is largely dependent on how meaningfully we engage with our ecosystem partners. The Gartner 2022 Strategies to Establish Successful Ecosystem Partnerships stated having “Partners we can trust” as the most important of all criteria for ecosystem collaboration, however, the most common barrier to establishing and maintaining ecosystems is wariness of data sharing and data privacy.3

Climate week provides a unique opportunity for organizations, peers and competitors to continue building trust, share ideas, strengthen coalitions and develop new partnerships. Urgent attention is required to remove roadblocks to providing data, sharing ESG best practices with peers or less mature organizations and partnering for innovation. Supply chain leaders will need to build financial and partnership incentives into supplier management, embed sustainability into contract language and reward and recognize suppliers that lean into collaboration.

Carry on the Momentum

Climate week is one week per year, but tackling climate change is a 365-day effort. Whether you are listening to the various remote sessions or experiencing climate week in person, there are immediate next steps CSCOs can take to accelerate supply chain sustainability goals.

Lindsay Azim

Director Analyst

Gartner Supply Chain

Lindsay.Azim@gartner.com

1Davos 2023: UN Chief Urges ‘Credible’ Net-Zero Pledges or Risk Greenwashing, Reuters, Jan. 18, 2023.

2 SPOT: A World Changing Idea by L’Oréal, L’Oréal.

3 Supply Chain Executive Report: Realizing the True Potential of Ecosystem Partnerships, Gartner, April 27, 2023 (Subscription Required).

