I recently came across the term F.O.B.O. I was familiar with F.O.M.O. — or Fear of Missing Out — but F.O.B.O. was a new term for me. They were both coined by the venture capitalist and writer Patrick McGinnis, who introduced the new phrase, calling it “the evil brother of FOMO that can ruin your life.”

F.O.B.O., or Fear of a Better Option, keeps us from committing to any choice in case another, better choice comes along. McGinnis talks about overcoming F.O.B.O. in our personal lives, including avoiding spending more time picking what show to watch on TV versus watching the show or spending more time deciding what to eat versus the time spent eating it. I am most definitely guilty of F.O.B.O. in my personal life. But today I want to talk about F.O.B.O. limiting supply chain planning processes.

Hearing the term F.O.B.O. made me think about hundreds of conversations I have had with planning leaders about facing barriers to make actual decisions in their planning processes. Supply chain leaders are faced with hundreds, thousands of decisions to make every day. Planning processes are intended to help organizations make better cross-functionally aligned decisions. But in many cases, those processes just end up hindering organizations from making any decision at all.

In some cases, the reasons for parking a decision until further analysis make sense. There is a chance that a better alternative can be found. But in many others, our hopes for finding a better option might be unfounded. In those cases, we should not push decisions out.

Fear of Facing Reality

Supply chain planning leaders should consistently ask: are we trying to delay our decision out of Fear of a Better Option or out of Fear of Facing Reality (let’s call this F.O.F.R)? There are many examples of the latter. There are organizations that have very clear supply constraints and still refuse to decide on how to allocate limited resources. Or organizations that continuously commit to an optimistic demand plan that matches the budget even when the forecast bias shows that is indeed optimistic and refuse to make decisions to implement actions to either grow revenue or protect profit. There also are organizations looking at long lists of products with excess or obsolete stock but refuse to make decisions to dispose of the inventory. And there are organizations refusing to delist products from the portfolio despite the clear evidence that the complexity they add significantly surpasses the value they deliver, and so on.

Strategies Worth Following

If you are constantly faced with these issues, consider the following strategies.

Before you are faced with a specific decision:

Interview decision makers and document what is the minimum information and data analysis required to make each type of decision. Establish a process to capture this information whenever a decision is required.

When possible, establish business rules or prioritization principles to make decisions. This might include allocation principles based on a product and customer segmentation or specific thresholds that define when a product should be delisted.

Predefine limits for inaction. Define time limits for certain types of decisions. A couple of examples: define a clear limit for maintaining a biased forecast. Once a forecast maintains a bias for three periods in a row we commit to removing the bias from the forecast. Or once a product has been on the obsolete list for more than X number of months, we will approve disposition.

When you are faced with the specific decision:

Follow the process previously established to build the minimum required data and analysis and clearly communicate options.

Explicitly call out that not deciding is a decision that has implications.

When possible, determine the cost of delaying the decision, either through calculating actual cost implications or highlighting how flexibility (number of alternatives available) decreases as time goes by.

I don’t expect F.O.F.R. will become as famous as F.O.M.O. or F.O.B.O. but I am hoping it can help some supply chain planning leaders improve their planning processes.

To find out more about improving planning processes, Gartner clients can review the following:

Ignition Guide to Delivering Impactful Executive S&OP Meetings

Sample Executive S&OP Deck — Presentation Materials

Video: What Types of Decisions Should Be Made In S&OP?

Cristina Carvallo

Sr Director Analyst

Gartner Supply Chain

Cristina.Carvallo@gartner.com

Listen and subscribe to the Gartner Supply Chain Podcast on Gartner.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts