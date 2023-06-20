During the past few years of heightened disruption, the focus on, and recognition of, supply chain value increased. Many chief executive officers tended to see the supply chain in a different way: much less as a mere cost center and more as a critical function to help the success and growth of the business.

However, now that many stakeholders have somehow acclimatized to continued disruptions and the risk environment around us, the spotlight is off the supply chain. From Gartner’s 2023 Future of Supply Chain Survey, just 47% of business leaders say they see their supply chain as a critical partner in driving business value, down from a prepandemic spike of 56%.

There is a fundamental disconnection between what really matters to CEOs and what most supply chains focus on (see figure below).

The No. 1 business priority for CEOs is growing the business — which is 3.5 times more important than cost management. However, 80% of CSCOs prioritize operational excellence initiatives — including cost cutting — over commercial innovation initiatives. Operational excellence is essential, of course, but it is not enough alone to gain CEOs’ support.

High-Performing Supply Chains Lead the Way

Yet, in a small group of high-performing organizations, 72% view their supply chain as a strategic partner. High-performing supply chain organizations exceeded performance expectations over the last 12 months across eight supply chain outcomes, including customer experience, on time and in full performance, time to market for new products and services and employee engagement and satisfaction results.

CSCOs should look to these high performers to guide their strategies. What high performers do, and plan to do, can show how to become strategic partners to their CEOs. That matters because it transforms the supply chain function into a competitive advantage.

High-performing supply chains are very aligned to the business. They not only focus their supply chain strategy on operational excellence, they also prioritize “commercial innovation” to support business growth.

Commercial innovation is a novel way to grow the top line by developing new and different offerings focused on commercial growth rather than cost-cutting innovations. This does not focus on the product itself, but rather on everything the supply chain can offer above and beyond the product. The role of the supply chain in commercial innovation is to deliver to their customers unique capabilities and personalized products or services, helping them achieve their own business objectives. For example, think about developing special packaging that helps reduce your clients’ environmental footprint.

The key outcome of commercial innovation is revenue generation. Supply chains can support revenue growth indirectly by creating a supply chain operating model that delivers on the extremes of customer expectations. For example, imagine allowing your key clients to have late-stage order changing and product customization. The enhanced supply chain flexibility will enable your key clients to achieve their objectives more easily. There’s more to it than indirect revenue, though. Supply chains can also generate direct revenue by selling value-added supply chain services to clients. For example, charging for managed logistics or for procurement services.

With a shift to a broader focus on both operational excellence and commercial innovation, CSCOs can make their supply chain a commercial competitive advantage. Not only will the supply chain be efficient and cost-competitive, but it will deliver services that drive incremental or new sources of revenue.

Supporting Commercial Innovation

What are the areas you should focus on to initiate your commercial innovation journey? There are three challenges that are hampering the ability of most supply chain organizations to be high performing through commercial innovation (see figure below).

Most supply chains are unclear about their customer experience. How can you support business growth if you don’t know about your customers?

Most organizations are uniquely leveraging their supply chain capabilities for their own business. This is OK, but they are missing an opportunity to monetize their excellent supply chain.

Most supply chains are unable to consistently make fast and accurate decisions in real time, which is essential to support customers with the increasingly volatile and fast-evolving nature of supply and the market.

Supply chain leaders have a big opportunity over the next three to five years to reinvent their organizations and drive business goals and revenue. They can establish a five-year competitive advantage, using high-performing organizations as a guide to support growth. Will you choose to fall behind or pull ahead?

