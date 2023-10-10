I love to bake cakes. I love to eat cake. I do, however, know that I should eat more than just cake. As humans we are healthiest when we eat a balanced diet — fruit and vegetables, in addition to the cake.

Just because we like something doesn’t mean that it’s the only thing we should eat or do. The same goes for the supply chain network. Just because we want to derisk the network, it doesn’t mean it’s the only right action. Just like humans, a supply chain needs balance. Derisking supply chains is important, just like cake is important to me. But we also need to ensure the network is agile, resilient, sustainable, cost efficient and future-proof.

Trends in Derisking Supply Chains

Based on what we all see on the news, you would think that derisking is all about leaving low- or mid-cost countries and nearshoring. This is not the case.

The approaches that companies take to derisking global supply chains fall into four categories.

Diversification is the most common approach, with companies investing in manufacturing and sourcing in other low- or mid-cost countries alongside nearshoring and reshoring.

The 2023 Gartner Trends in APAC Supply Chain Network proves this. Companies are planning on more net new investments in additional manufacturing capabilities than simply reducing capacity in some parts of the world (see first figure). North Asia has the highest percentage of planned capacity reductions of any region, but the planned investments still outweigh the reductions.

There is no one right answer to derisking supply chain networks or, in fact, any network change. Some companies utilize a portfolio of approaches based on the product, customer, region or objective.

HP demonstrates this portfolio of options to improve resilience in the network. They are investing in existing capability, shifting capabilities and building net new capabilities. These actions depend on the needs of the customers, regions and business growth.

Finding Balance in the Supply Chain Network

While a focus on derisking trends may be appealing, it is unlikely to meet all your needs. So how can more balance be introduced into the network, ensuring that it isn’t running on cake?

Geopolitical risk is just one of many factors driving network changes. According to Gartner’s 2023 Trends in APAC Supply Chain Network Survey, only 36% of companies stated that geopolitical risk was a top three reason for network change. As derisking is broader than just geopolitical risk, network objectives are broader than just risk. Other objectives to support growth, agility and flexibility, resilience and cost efficiency are also important when determining changes and tradeoff calculations play a crucial part in decision making.

The importance of these factors varies between industries, regions and, even, companies. But what doesn’t change is the need to design the network not just for one objective but a multitude. Balance is essential.

There are challenges in building a business case for network changes focusing on increased resiliency alone, as it doesn’t come for free or, most of the time, even cheap. Bundling derisking of the supply chain network with other objectives can ensure business cases are not built on the flavor of the month, but are good for the longer term.

For example:

Improved service level – Zenni Optical’s new plant in the United States has allowed the company to deliver glasses within 48 hours of getting a customer’s order. Prior to this, they used exclusively Chinese facilities and had longer lead times to customer fulfillment.

Supporting key markets – Samsung makes some products, such as memory chips, in China. All mobile phone production is outside China, with Vietnam and India being key manufacturing locations, which are also key markets for Samsung, placing manufacturing closer to demand.

Many companies must now adjust the supply chain network as it was overfit to a single objective in the past: cost. Redesigning the network that is overfit to another singular objective, mitigating geopolitical risk, is to make the same mistake again. To protect the network from future shocks, shifts and swings in objectives, the network must be designed to balance several objectives to ensure long-term suitability of the network. Remember to eat your fruit and vegetables alongside your cake.

To take a deeper dive into this topic, Gartner clients can review:

2023 Trends in APAC Supply Chain Highlight Manufacturing Expansion

4 Approaches to Derisk Global Supply Chains

Themes in Global Supply Chain Regionalization and Diversification

Vicky Forman

Director Analyst

Gartner Supply Chain

Vicky.Forman@gartner.com