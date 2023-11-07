November is World Quality Month — a month about raising awareness on the importance of quality management and celebrating quality in organizations. This month, promoting quality is even more important in a world where supply chains are inundated with risky environments and risky behavior.

In fact, our world has become riskier. We are unable to anticipate what will be in the headlines next. This affects not only society but businesses, too. Our work across the supply chain is more agile, more focused on speed. Everyone can also pretty much agree that among the big impediments to supply chain agility are red tape and quality controls. No one understands this impediment more than our employees.

Bending the Rules Isn’t a Secret

Only 40% of quality process end users self-report that they are compliant, often trading-off quality for speed or efficiency.1 Even more alarming, 85% of supply chain leaders agree that staff would not be as efficient if they adhered completely to all processes (see figure below). This signals that employees circumvent quality processes most of the time, and this rule breaking is largely supported by their leaders.

Circumvention doesn’t benefit leaders in supply chain or quality. Not following a company’s quality policies exposes the organization to enormous risk if the wrong trade-off is made. Customer satisfaction can be negatively impacted, and further increase costs. With the wrong trade-off, blame is placed and someone will need to take responsibility, not to mention course correct.

What is driving this seemingly accepted low compliance? Burden.

The Supply Chain is Burdened

Employee burden causes this frequent process circumvention. Why is the focus on burden significant? Reducing employee burden is critical as less-burdened employees are 70% more likely to comply (see figure below).

Supply chain is no stranger to burden. In fact, supply chain ranks second for the most-burdened function in most organizations.2

There are three main sources of burden for employees that lead them to circumvent quality processes:

Remembering the quality processes that must be adhered to.

the quality processes that must be adhered to. Understanding what processes are absolutely critical.

what processes are absolutely critical. Executing on processes that have a lot of barriers or complicated instructions.

Organizations attempt to combat circumvention with more training and data about why it is important to follow quality controls. Unfortunately, this approach doesn’t work.

Less Is More

The more choices a person is presented with, the longer it will take someone to make a decision.

In one UX study, researchers set up two tasting booths for different flavors of jam. One table had six flavors and another had 24 flavors. At the booth with 24 flavors, only 3% of customers purchased a jam. But at the booth with six flavors, 30% of the customers made a purchase.

The same principle goes for our employees and compliance. To help our employees remember, understand and execute on processes, we need to give them less.

To make remembering less burdensome, organizations should embed controls in existing processes and give employees fewer options. This takes away the decision complexity from employees, so they don’t have to remember processes. Give employees less steps to remember.

less burdensome, organizations should embed controls in existing processes and give employees fewer options. This takes away the decision complexity from employees, so they don’t have to remember processes. Give employees steps to remember. To ease the burden of understanding , employees must be able to make decisions with simpler information. Give employees less unnecessary decision-judgment points and options.

, employees must be able to make decisions with simpler information. Give employees unnecessary decision-judgment points and options. To make executing less burdensome, employees must be able to flawlessly execute processes without consulting a multitude of procedural documents, manuals and policies. Give employees less unnecessary information to finish their work.

Help Employees Remember, Understand and Execute in Two Steps

To begin to tackle burden, organizations first must identify the most burdened employee groups in their organization. The following figure offers general guidance on where to begin, either by function or seniority levels.

Second, organizations must prioritize the quality processes/controls in their organization that create the most burden for their employees. For each of these processes/controls, organizations must ease the burden of remembering, understanding and executing to increase compliance and decrease risk.

1 2019 Gartner Quality Process End User Survey

2 2021 Gartner Compliance Control Survey for Legal and Compliance Leaders

