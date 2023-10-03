Given the prominence generative AI solutions like ChatGPT have garnered recently, supply chain technology leaders must now work much harder to temper the expectations of their business and process leader counterparts.

To use the language of the current zeitgeist, “data is the new oil.” That means the data analytics machines of the 21st century cannot operate optimally without clean and abundant data. To effectively deploy emerging data-dependent solutions like GenAI, leaders must first evaluate their current supply chain data estate, and then develop a method for extending their planning capabilities further by evaluating incremental data sources.

To develop a forward-looking, data-driven strategy for supply chain planning, leaders should catalog their current, and expected, data needs across three categories:

First-party data: This is data readily created and used across and within the organization. It’s typically from sourcing and procurement, sales and marketing and also manufacturing and distribution. First-party data represents the commonly used and vital information set required, at a bare minimum, to deliver average supply chain performance based on valid internal heuristic models.

Burning Issues

As leaders identify which datasets are readily available within their organization, they should qualify these data elements based on the quality of the data and the kinds of problems that need to be solved to move overall supply chain performance forward. Typically, supply chain planning leaders will have a set of burning issues that need to be resolved, which may include issues related to subpar service levels, excess inventory or inefficient execution coordination.

In these cases, the planning leaders should identify what kind of information would allow the process improvements that they seek. They should also settle on what frequency the information should be made available for improved decision making, as well as where and to whom. As leaders move through these steps, they may realize that their existing data estate contains significant issues related to availability, quality and latency.

These foundational issues can often be addressed via improved middleware/data messaging services, as well as the implementation of a data governance group within supply chain. By addressing these foundational issues, leaders will be best situated to leverage incremental data sources to move their supply chain performance forward as they seek to move past Level 3 process maturity.

More Data

Once the foundational data estate is set, leaders can begin to assess how to best incorporate more data into their planning process. The starting point for further evolution is to consider inclusion of second-party data, typically beginning with customer collaboration and stretching to supplier collaboration. These capabilities can be further extended, for example, to include development of demand-sensing solutions to drive further supply chain performance improvements.

As organizations realize the benefits of second-party data incorporation, they may then seek further opportunities to improve their planning function and overall supply chain performance. They could do so by considering greater incorporation of third-party data, such as transportation visibility solutions, or other supply chain risk analytics data sources. These data sources will become critical as the organization seeks to build towards a true digital supply chain twin.

The key to extending supply chain planning beyond Level 3 is ensuring that the fundamental data elements and infrastructure components are set to support greater volumes of data at closer to real-time latency. The volumes of data required to create a true digital twin of the supply chain can be much greater than many organizations currently support in their planning functions. Typically, cloud-hosted planning solutions will be best positioned to support massive data sets and low-latency data transport. By establishing the correct foundational infrastructure components and selecting the proper solutions, leaders will be best poised to develop a data-centric strategy to improve supply chain performance via the planning function.

