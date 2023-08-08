There’s an old story, often attributed to poet Jacques Prévert, who once encountered a blind beggar on a street corner.

The beggar’s sign read: Blind man without a pension. He was largely ignored — his donation cup empty.

Prévert paused, took the man’s sign and rewrote it. When he came back later that day, the beggar’s cup was overflowing with change.

So, what did Prévert write on the man’s sign?

Using seven simple words, Prévert conveyed a story and fueled people’s emotions.

The beggar’s sign now read: Spring is coming, but I won’t see it.

When people read the sign, they instantly thought of their own springtime memories. The sun dappling through the trees. The flowers of all colors in bloom. The gleeful faces of children running through the park.

They reflected on how this poor man was deprived of enjoying these things. Their empathy for the man’s experience opened their hearts, and their wallets, to him.

Now, supply chain is not a “beggar” in the boardroom, but it can feel equally challenging to be seen and heard by executive leadership.

In fact, less than half (47%) of supply chain leaders feel that their CEO views their organization as equally important to business success as other functions. 1

Keeping a seat at the executive table demands a fresh approach to communication: storytelling. Stories have a powerful and universal appeal and are more memorable than statistics alone.

But if you’re not sure how to get started, you’re not alone. I’ve come up with a few simple rules you can follow to build your confidence in storytelling.

Rule No. 1: There’s Always a Moral to the Story

Thinking about the children’s stories you grew up with, you might notice that there is often a single sentence that distills what the reader is meant to take away. These morals teach kids how to behave in a certain way, such as “be nice to those less fortunate than you,” or “don’t stray far from home.”

Good morals are targeted morals; they’re relevant to your audience. So, first, consider who will be in the room. What is their professional background? What are their priorities? How do they make decisions? What are their personal interests?

Then ask yourself: what am I trying to accomplish? For example, let’s say you’re trying to persuade your CFO and CEO to invest in heavily automating your manufacturing sites. Why should executive leadership care about automation?

Maybe your C-suite’s biggest priority is growth. The moral of your story might be: “companies that fail to innovate fall behind.” The story you might tell is the one of Blockbuster — the company that failed to digitize to compete with the likes of Netflix and other streaming providers.

The message is clear and relevant: we can’t grow as a company if we aren’t innovating.

Rule No. 2: Storytelling is a Science, Not Just an Art

You might feel that because storytelling can encourage emotion that it’s an elusive art form. Yet, storytelling is more scientific and repeatable than you might think.

Every great story has a few key ingredients:

There’s a character (an employee or customer, for example) who always has a motivation — something they’re striving to accomplish. We transport our audience to a setting. Where are we? What does this place look and feel like? There’s an inciting incident that usually leads to a challenge or opportunity our character must solve. We end our story with how the incident is resolved and how our character grew through the process.

All good stories have ups and downs and generate an emotional reaction. Some of the best stories …

… are human and generate oxytocin, or trust, in your audience — like telling a story of two parents dealing with the health challenges of their newborn.

… leave your audience in anticipation and generate dopamine — like incorporating cliff hangers or plot twists.

… put your audience at ease and encourage their brains to release endorphins — like sharing funny, happy, embarrassing or unexpected moments.

… can make your audience anxious and release cortisol — like telling a story about three factories that just flooded in climate change-prone areas.

Rule No. 3: Data and Stories Are Not Exclusive

The supply chain leaders I work with love to incorporate data into their presentations. But if data alone changed our behavior, we would all sleep eight hours a night, we’d work out and we’d floss every day. At the heart of our decisions isn’t data, it’s our emotions.

This doesn’t mean that data is bad — it’s just a supporting element. It can be used to sharpen our descriptions of the character’s motivation, the challenge or opportunity and the resolution.

For example, you might be developing a story to build executive support for sustainability initiatives in product lifecycle management.

The first place you might bring in data is to describe a character motivation: almost half of our customer base prefers environmentally friendly products.

The challenge is that only 10% of our legacy products are made with environmentally friendly materials. Our customers are frustrated that a company they trust does not care about the environment.

Our resolution, and proposal, is that we must factor environmental impact into product design if we want to see a 40% increase in customer loyalty.

Humans are natural storytellers — including you! But if you’re ever doubting your natural ability, just remember three simple rules to great supply chain storytelling.

Caroline Chumakov

Director Analyst

Gartner Supply Chain

