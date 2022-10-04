After a two-year hiatus, this year we were back, in person, and stronger than ever. Our in-person supply chain symposiums held this year in Orlando, Florida, and London, United Kingdom, were bursting at the seams with thousands of delegates, sponsors and colleagues busily networking, sharing ideas and delivering insights bound by a common theme, Building a Resilient Supply Chain in a Changing World. The naysayers that had foreseen the end of the in-person event could not have been more misguided in their predictions.

My VP analyst colleagues, Ken Chadwick, in Orlando, and Tom Enright, in London, opened proceedings with the Gartner keynote, Supply Chain’s Offset Strategy: Recalibrating Our Approach to the Great Acceleration. In their respective locations, Ken and Tom, spoke about how supply chain professionals have experienced and survived the most volatile and uncertain times in recent history. They went on to describe how the great acceleration is exponentially changing markets, risk, social norms, technology and climate.

Back to the Future

The Future of Supply Chain is a signature series session that I do want to highlight in more detail. This perennial breakout that, year on year, proves exceptionally popular with delegates, sets out an ever-evolving vision of a future supply chain utopia. This powerful and thought-provoking content was passionately delivered by my VP analyst colleagues Joanne Joliet, in Orlando, and Pierfrancesco Manenti, in London. Here are the predictions and key takeaways from the session.

From location-centric to human-centric work design

This prediction is about the future of work in supply chain. Human-centric work design focuses on the individual, rather than location, as the stable pillar around which supply chains are organized. The pandemic demanded enterprises embrace remote work, and it’s now a widespread reality. Generational shifts, the emergence of Gen Z and digital natives expect different work/life balance preferences and expectations.

From real-time analytics to real-time execution

All around us, massive amounts of data are being created each and every moment. Data is growing at exponential rates and for people it’s impossible to comprehend that data without the use of technology. Investments in digitalization and technologies from advanced analytics to artificial intelligence are topping supply chain leaders agendas.

From operational excellence to commercial innovation

The pandemic placed supply chain in a spotlight, underlining the profession’s importance to the world. Supply chains deliver essential products — from food to medicines. In the future the role of supply chain will be to deliver on the extremes of customer expectations. This includes personalized, purpose-driven products and services delivered anywhere, at any time and in any supply condition.

Call to Action

The boldest supply chains are on course to reinvent themselves into human-centric supply chains, able to execute on changing demands in real time, and in a commercially innovative way.

The call to action for companies that want to succeed is clear and unambiguous.

This year was an opportunity for the supply chain not just to respond to the transformations demanded of it, but to truly drive revolutionary transformation.

