Thomas Edison famously stated, “Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration.” The same theme applies 100% to innovation, according to my experience leading Gartner’s Supply Chain Innovation Research. Improving sequentially is a science, but truly innovating is equal parts art and science — with a strong dose of hard work.

On Feb. 15, we transitioned the leadership of the Power of the Profession Supply Chain Awards as part of a planned rotation to my colleague Maria Nieradka. Maria is an amazing research analyst at Gartner who brings years as an executive judge in the Power of Profession to this role. This blog is an endcap of the cumulative learnings of the past 10 years of innovation and the hundreds of supply chain initiatives I have had the privilege to be inspired by through three parting thoughts.

Supply Chain Innovation is Alive and Well

Last week, we announced the Power of the Profession Supply Chain Award Winners for 2023. Microsoft won the Overall Breakthrough for its Sentient Supply Chain with Real Time Visibility with Shell, Vodacom and Procter & Gamble taking honors in the other categories with amazing global innovations. They were super inspiring initiatives and the broader story is equally compelling. Each year we seek innovations from companies for these awards and this year we had an 83% increase in the number of submissions to 153 in total. Of this increase, 42% came from small- and mid-cap companies as well, demonstrating that enterprises of all sides can differentiate. Furthermore, the global impact and depth of all the innovations keep improving. I feel the week when the submissions are due are like a high holiday — a series of inspiring and meaningful gifts of innovation from companies doing and sharing the strong work they accomplished over the past few years in supply chain.

Supply Chain Innovation is a Team Sport

When I first took the helm of Gartner’s Supply Chain innovation research, then called Supply Chainnovators, in 2014, Gartner did the judging of all the awards by industry group (healthcare, life sciences, retail, consumer goods, industrial and high tech) and awarded these 12-pound trophies with two heavy chain links on top. I felt there should be a distinct and substantial award that represented the intersection of hard work, daring and collaboration that it took to rise above other worthy submissions to win. I’m convinced that internally collaborative initiatives bubble to the top and those that cross two or more partnered entities (companies, vendors, customers, governments) working together are many of the most inspiring innovations we see — and they often win. Add impact to people’s lives in some way in an initiative and you have the inspiring stories that make up many of our finalists each year. We are at the big table. The Golden Age of Supply Chain is just beginning, and innovation will lead the way collaboratively.

Supply Chain Innovation is Equal Parts Art, Science… and Hutzpah

Two years ago I wrote The Doctrine for Optimizing Your Submission for Gartner’s Power of the Profession Awards. It holds up, and I use it in discussion with supply chain innovators all the time. Our categories of Process or Technology Innovation, Customer or Patient Innovation, Social Impact and People Breakthroughs each orient differently to art and science. The bottom line here is that organizations need the creative light bulb of ideas to innovate, but they also need to balance practicality and process to get it done. We highlight the art part here in innovation in what I call “capturing the judge’s imagination” to get someone interested in the idea and then the discipline to execute showing impact and then lastly the hutzpah to submit it. Competition hones the edge and focuses the effort. The best innovators do it year after year and have a process for how it happens. It is not a perfect storm that leads to innovation. It is an intentional storm.

It’s been an amazing 10 years of supply chain innovation. Thank you, thank you, thank you to all the companies submitting their stories and providing this tremendous opportunity to be an eyewitness to hundreds of innovations in the past decade that changed the trajectory of companies, society and the world. Many thanks as well to my super collaborators in this journey of celebrating supply chain innovation — especially Project Manager Joe Tennant who always gives 99% perspiration into this program (and will continue to do so with Maria), Dana Stiffler, Mark Atwood, KC Gentzel, Thomas O’Connor, Kimberly Becker, Steve Meyer, KC Quah and Virginia Howard along with many other Gartner analysts, writers and editors along the way. My personal focus on innovation will shift to being an analyst judge and specifically to helping healthcare providers highlight the innovations I see every day in my work with them. Hold onto your hats.

Eric O’Daffer

VP Analyst

Gartner Supply Chain

eric.odaffer@gartner.com