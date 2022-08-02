CIOs in automotive are being tasked with enabling and supporting new digital business models. At the center of these models are software updates that can deliver new revenue or cost reductions. This framework advises CIOs on the best ways to monetize over-the-air software updates.





This research provides an actual formula that automakers and vendors can use to measure the chances of commercial success of different OTA use cases.



More can be found at Gartner.com (paywall link, just for clients): https://www.gartner.com/document/4013062