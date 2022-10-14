Metaverse is probably one of the most hyped technology concepts of the last ten years. Many companies share press releases announcing the world they are already on the metaverse or have developed a brand new metaverse solution where, in fact, they’re quite far from that.

Especially for these reasons, it is important for many companies and stakeholders to understand what boxes does a real metaverse use case must tick. We have produced research to help you specifically answer that question and avoid the hype bandwagon.

Gartner has defined five key attributes as essential to be fulfilled by any metaverse use case:

Interaction — Focuses on engaging with other people, digital assets and the world around us.

Creator economy — Provides participating stakeholders with the ability to build digital assets and derive financial benefit within the emerging metaverse solution.

Interoperability — Ensures that the metaverse is accessible and device-independent. Today's metaverse experience consists of walled gardens within their own ecosystem. To establish "the" metaverse, these ecosystems need to interoperate with others (for example, shared avatars or currency).

Immersive — The metaverse experiences should convey presence — or the feeling of "being there" — and agency — the user's ability to control the environment and items around them. This could be accomplished through technologies like virtual reality/augmented reality/mixed reality (VR/AR/MR), but are not limited to these.

Identity — Ensures the ability to validate who an individual or organization is, regardless of their variation in appearance and other characteristics between the metaverse and the physical world.

However, this is just a superficial description. More information contained on the following Gartner research (for Gartner clients only): Quick Answer: What Are the Five Essential Attributes of an Emerging Metaverse?