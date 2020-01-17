CES 2020 – Center Stage for Mobility
CES 2020 has been more focused on mobility than ever before. Besides car companies, tech giants and large electronics brands now dedicate a major part of their booth and announcements to mobility solutions.
Automakers start taking an holistic look at future mobility
After investing in several mobility models at once, automakers now move to a more holistic approach. They seek to understand the long-term future of mobility, in synergy with the cities of tomorrow. With this, automakers wish to understand their future role in mobility and how to overcome disruption. Toyota’s Woven City and Hyundai’s concept of Hub and Purpose Built Vehicle are examples of that.
Approaching autonomous drive as a whole
Autonomous things are still one of the main Gartner trends for 2020, but companies have moved away from promises of fast market deployment. The focus is now on in-depth thinking around technology use cases and how it will interact with occupants and pedestrians. For instance, as Honda’s Augmented Drive approaches a period of transition to autonomous drive, BMW’s i Interaction Ease portrays what the cabin of an autonomous car can be decades from now.
Onboard experience is a future differentiation factor
In a future where open source and shared platforms will become common, onboard user experience will be a key differentiation factor. As such, a number of tech, automotive and consumer electronics companies are developing technologies to enable future cabin experiences, digital upgrades and personalization. Several companies have presented a glimpse of that vision, from Sony’s Vision S car to several showcases from Here Technologies, Harman, Qualcomm and Amazon.
