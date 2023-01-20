Gartner has recently published its 2023 automotive trends. These show the course that the automotive sector will take this year and how can companies best prepare to deal with the events that will take place in the coming twelve months:
- Supply chain shortages are here to stay for a big part of 2023
- 2023 is the moment of truth for BEVs
- Tech complexity and high costs swing the autonomy pendulum from L4 back to ADAS
- Legacy makers push for OTA sales but fail to convince customers
- Online retail transformation slows down
- Investment in cybersecurity climbs but mostly due to compliance
- Focus on sustainability grows due to regulation and financial pressure
- Automotive connectivity points multiply
