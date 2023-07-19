At this moment, consumers expect generative AI (genAI) to have a negative impact on society.

In fact, 53% of respondents in a recent Gartner Consumer Community survey stated that they think that genAI will strongly or somewhat negatively impact society.

And then you see this campaign from telecoms company Orange to promote its sponsorship of the French team in the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If you haven’t seen this amazing showcase of AI for good in your feed, I’m glad to have shared it with you.

As an analyst who covers AI (and genAI specifically), #soccer mom, collegiate athlete, and woman who worked in sports (ESPN & USTA) seeing the power of sports and AI to showcase the talent, commitment and skill of these women brings me nothing but joy.

They used AI to trick us. To expand our world view, to help us challenge our bias.

Two-thirds of consumers are concerned about discrimination or bias in generative AI. They should be, we have seen how social media and the internet have gone wrong, exaggerating bias and sharing fake or malicious content. This marketing campaign flips that script, directly calling out bias in a way that uniquely shines a light on the same inherent bias built into LLMs and human reinforcement learning models that everyone is concerned about compounding with genAI.

Responsible use is table stakes. The future will be won by those organizations who harness a combination of AI tools and techniques to have a positive influence on employees, sales, the environment and society.

In good news for CMOs, consumers are more comfortable with the use of genAI in Marketing than in other sectors.

38% of respondents to that same Gartner Consumer Community survey stated that they are very comfortable or somewhat comfortable, with an additional 27% taking a neutral position on the use of genAI in Marketing (see figure 1 for more on consumer comfort with genAI use across sectors). That means 65% of consumers are mostly ok with marketers using genAI, and there are a lot of low risk ways to bring genAI to your marketing team right now.

I speak to CMOs every day who are asking important questions around if and how they should use genAI and what policies and guidelines should be in place to protect employees and customers. They’re asking the right questions. Over 64% of marketers are already deploying or piloting AI/ML (more broadly than just genAI). If you’re a marketer and you haven’t started to use AI, consider this your sign, get started.

There are risks. We won’t address them all and the space will keep changing just as we think we’re catching up. Let’s challenge ourselves to use AI for good.

Check out our upcoming webinar on the Impact of Generative AI on Marketing to learn more. If I don’t respond to you quickly, I’m probably enjoying the Women’s World Cup! #footballislife