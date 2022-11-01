“Great Resignation”…“Talent crunch”…“Tight labor market”…“Worker shortage.” There’s a new name every week. By now, if you haven’t adapted to the shifting demands of employees and job candidates, then you’re probably losing the [insert whatever we’re calling it these days.]

In the financial services industry, firms are bumping up pay to attract and retain talent. But increased pay usually only satisfies employees in the near term. Financial services leaders need to be more creative with what they offer employees.

Recently, I hosted a networking discussion on the topic of “employee value proposition” with over 20 financial services executives. Here are three ways firms are meeting employee demands in the industry.

1. Purposeful work

Financial institutions are primed to capture individuals seeking more purposeful and meaningful work. What’s more purposeful than helping customers overcome obstacles, celebrate life events, scale their business, or set up their family’s estate?! That’s the value proposition of working in financial services.



Financial institutions that successfully communicate and deliver on this value proposition are much more likely to have high-performing talent across all ages and tenures. When banks invest in employee skills, deploy technology, and motivate employees to deliver the customer outcomes above, they are 38% less likely to lose their talent to competition.

2. Flexibility

Of course, employees want flexibility. Who doesn’t love wearing sweatpants to a virtual meeting?!

Across all industries, employees value having options for when and where they work. But financial services leaders can also offer flexibility to employees around who they work with and what they work on. Although about 2 out of 3 employees prefer flexibility with location and hours, 1 out of 2 prefers flexibility with who they work with and what they do. (See the graph below.)

To meet these employee preferences, some financial institutions have created role rotation programs. For example, an Operations employee may temporarily move to Marketing to learn how to analyze customer data and then bring those skills back to the Operations team. Other companies are building teams based on different, but complementary, skill sets, enabling siloed parts of the business to get visibility into other areas. For example, a lending agent may be on the same team as an underwriter to help provide transparency and collaboration throughout the home-buying journey. (See this blog to learn more about customer journey mapping.)

Even for traditional frontline positions, like bankers and tellers, who seemingly hold location-specific roles, there’s an opportunity to provide flexibility. Some leaders have given branch bankers opportunities to work from home and take phone calls, switching positions with contact center staff. Others have given business bankers the opportunity to try out more specialized sectors, like technology or health care. These options give bankers flexibility in where they work, who they work with, and what they work on. (Click here to learn how to scale a hybrid work strategy.)

3. Career Development

It should be no surprise that career development is the third way banks and insurance firms are meeting employee demands. And this is something that is particularly valuable to younger or lower-tenured employees. Nearly half – 47% – of frontline employees who’ve been in financial services for less than 6 years said they’d leave their company if not offered attractive opportunities for career growth.



Longer tenure employees want opportunities for career growth too, but career pathing is a challenge for financial services leaders. There are three attributes of successful career pathing that financial services leaders should keep in mind:

Effective career pathing doesn’t stop once an employee reaches a certain level but continues throughout an individual’s career. During our networking call, several executives said they’ve lost high-performing middle managers because there was a bottleneck of older talent holding leadership positions and refusing to retire.

Transparency about professional opportunities and potential compensation is also critical for keeping high-performing talent. Several clients told me they’ve recently lost high performers to competitors, even though an upcoming promotion would have paid them more if they stayed.

Career pathing should not be constrained to traditional progressions. More and more employees want to pursue nontraditional career paths, which firms generally are not offering.

But wait. Nontraditional career paths sound similar to flexibility around what employees work on and who they work with. Hmm?

If financial institutions can be more intentional and strategic about how they provide flexibility to employees, there’s an organic transition to providing nontraditional career paths.

Conclusion

As you approach the new year and consider the culture and value proposition your organization offers employees, listen carefully to what they’re asking for. Besides money, they want career development. They want flexibility. And they want a sense of purpose. You can give that to them.