Since our last tracker post, there has been a major version release: HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric (formerly MapR) version 6.2 was released in September, its first major release since the acquisition of MapR. You may be forgiven for not noticing – there has not been a great deal of product marketing communication about it. At Gartner I hear a lot of questions about the status of the offering. To their credit, the HPE team has been diligently connecting with customers and they claim a strong retention rate, and even expansions, in their base.

I’ve updated the matrix to reflect the components of the new release. A few notes for those unfamiliar with how the stack works: HPE has its own versions of some core Apache pieces, and that is noted, for example, in the first three lines below. Two sets of pieces are in any release: Core, and what is still called the MapR Ecosystem Pack (MEP). The latter includes support for the Apache Hadoop components – HDFS, MapReduce and YARN. MEP 7.0 supports Hadoop 2.7.4. The current Apache versions are 2.10.1 and 3.14 . Why are there two? That is another conversation, but I suspect most readers already know. Let me know if you think I ought to post about it.

HPE also directly documents the subprojects of Apache Kafka and I’ve indicated that with the word “multiple” in the matrix. So CONNECT, REST and Schema Registry are at 5.1.2, Streams is at 2.1.1. Other pieces they list include Livy 0.5.0, their own Data Access Gateway, and the MapR Object Store. In general, there are many differences in the details – but this will of course be true in any “Hadoop” based stack from any of the vendors. Should you choose to migrate from one to another, those pieces must be carefully understood.