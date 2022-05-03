We just published Gartner research on simple marketing operations metrics (Gartner client login and subscription required). As part of that research, we identified that nearly 50% of organizations we surveyed manage their marketing process manually – through spreadsheets or without technology. Those organizations have a marketing-operations-specific version of the “Chicken and Egg” problem. This question typically sounds like:

Which comes first:

the marketing operations practice

or the technology that demonstrates the business case for a marketing operations practice that will improve process?

In other words, how can a marketing operations leader improve process when process isn’t measured?