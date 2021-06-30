Multiple studies have shown that businesses can benefit by effectively communicating their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

CSR projects are generally uncontroversial in that most audiences perceive them positively, making them ripe to leverage in brand-building campaigns. These messages are useful within campaigns aimed at improving brand affinity, whether on social media, TV or other channels.

Still, there is a disconnect occurring between the messages that businesses project and the affinity it drives among their audiences.

Change the Narrative: What Can We Achieve Together?

In Gartner’s recent presentation, ‘Generating Audience Support Through Social Impact’, we discussed the crux of the issue.

Our analysis showed that despite 84% of audiences seeing vocal, consistent communication about social impact, only 30% felt connected to the organisation.

To resolve this, marketers must make their messaging more inclusive of their audience. Reframe the message from stating, “we are doing XYZ” to include your audience, saying, “doing business with us will help to achieve XYZ benefits”.

Making this pivot can make a huge difference to audiences’ feelings of connection to the actions taken.

Use Ads to Maximise the Business Benefit of CSR

Beyond messaging, there’s another huge issue facing marketers in communicating CSR initiatives. It’s a problem that goes beyond CSR to all brand building campaigns. That is: the decline in organic reach for brands’ social media posts.

At Gartner, we analysed 1,890 brands across multiple sectors in the 12 months preceding June 2021, and compared this to the 12 months prior. We found that on average, interactions-per-post on Facebook fell by 13% on organic account posts. Likewise, engagement rates on brands’ organic Instagram feed posts fell by 16% in the same period.

The result is that businesses seeking to hit marketing objectives can’t solely rely on positive messaging such as CSR announcements to be able to connect with the majority of their audiences. Instead, brands will increasingly have to pay for ads to boost visibility.

Advertising for Social (Media) Good

We’ve already seen digitally-mature brands doing this.

An example of that is Tiffany & Co., which was ranked as a digital ‘Genius’ in our recent Luxury 2021 Digital IQ study. It has been spending on Facebook ads that highlight the money that its customers have raised for wildlife protection by buying products via its Save The Elephants collection. That is despite already achieving higher-than-average engagement rates on its organic posts on philanthropy, sustainability and other CSR efforts.

In these efforts, you can see how Tiffany & Co. is (1) including their audience in messaging and (2) boosting messages with ad spend to build brand affinity and promote their values to a wider audience.

More businesses will need to move in this direction to be able to build a connection with their audiences.

How this Impacts CSR Planning

Some business leaders position CSR as a tool within marketing, PR and comms since this can unlock additional budget for these programmes. In these cases, make sure to include ad spend necessary as well, so that initiatives meet business goals.

The good news is that doing so can provide additional business value, which in turn should make CSR programmes more likely to maintain resourcing – helping the business while helping the planet.