Introducing the Emerging Technology Wheel

Organizations rely on enterprise architecture and technology innovation to navigate through all the hype of emerging technologies. Business stakeholders require a simple visualization informing them of the impacts, opportunities, obstacles, and outcomes each provides specifically to their business strategies.

Each emerging technology offers promises to create opportunities to fundamentally transform business and lead to digital transformation. However, unless organizations are able to discern and determine the specific impacts, opportunities, obstacles, and outcomes each individual technology brings, they will just be spinning their wheels focusing on every “shiny new thing” with no real direction.

Emerging Technology Wheels (ETW) are used to create a snapshot and simple visualization for each technology that an organization is tracking. ETWs are most effectively used to complement the Emerging Tech Radar and offer a drill-down, technology profile, of each technology being tracked. The ETW also provides a single-page strategy of each technology that is customized to target specific business strategies of the organization.

A Sample Emerging Technology Wheel for Augmented Reality

The ETW is made of four concentric circles describing a specific emerging technology (in the center). The ETW is divided into equal parts (six in this case) organized by specific impact areas.

For a toolkit for creating this Emerging Technology Wheel please click the link here.

