Gartner Blog Network


Introducing the Emerging Technology Wheel

by Marty Resnick  |  December 16, 2019  |  Submit a Comment

Organizations rely on enterprise architecture and technology innovation to navigate through all the hype of emerging technologies. Business stakeholders require a simple visualization informing them of the impacts, opportunities, obstacles, and outcomes each provides specifically to their business strategies.

Each emerging technology offers promises to create opportunities to fundamentally transform business and lead to digital transformation. However, unless organizations are able to discern and determine the specific impacts, opportunities, obstacles, and outcomes each individual technology brings, they will just be spinning their wheels focusing on every “shiny new thing” with no real direction.

Emerging Technology Wheels (ETW) are used to create a snapshot and simple visualization for each technology that an organization is tracking. ETWs are most effectively used to complement the Emerging Tech Radar and offer a drill-down, technology profile, of each technology being tracked. The ETW also provides a single-page strategy of each technology that is customized to target specific business strategies of the organization.

 

A Sample Emerging Technology Wheel for Augmented Reality

 

The ETW is made of four concentric circles describing a specific emerging technology (in the center). The ETW is divided into equal parts (six in this case) organized by specific impact areas.

For a toolkit for creating this Emerging Technology Wheel please click the link here.

 

 

Additional Resources

View Free, Relevant Gartner Research

Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence.

Read Free Gartner Research

Category: augmented-reality  continuous-foresight  driving-digital-business-transformation-for-industry-leadership  emerging-tech  immersive-technology  trendspotting  

Marty Resnick
Sr Director Analyst
3 years at Gartner
20 years IT Industry

Marty Resnick is a Research Director on Gartner's Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation team based in Atlanta, GA (USA). Mr. Resnick's primary focus is on the role of the Enterprise Architect in the selection, recommendation and implementation of emerging technologies (e.g. virtual reality and augmented reality), as well as, the use of methodologies such as Agile and Design Thinking for use in ideation, innovation and achieving business outcomes. Read Full Bio




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comments or opinions expressed on this blog are those of the individual contributors only, and do not necessarily represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management. Readers may copy and redistribute blog postings on other blogs, or otherwise for private, non-commercial or journalistic purposes, with attribution to Gartner. This content may not be used for any other purposes in any other formats or media. The content on this blog is provided on an "as-is" basis. Gartner shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever arising out of the content or use of this blog.

 