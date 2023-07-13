I speak to Amazon’s Alexa many times a day. We have an Echo device in every room and I use Echo Buds on my walks and runs. But I’m an outlier. Most of my colleagues, friends and family don’t do this. Many tell me they find talking to a smart speaker difficult and clumsy. That’s no surprise – it is not yet a conversation. Voice interactions with Alexa, Siri, Google assistant and others such as Samsung TVs have mostly been stilted, heavily constrained, single line request and response. They feel like working with a search engine – not like ChatGPT. As a result the much anticipated concept of ‘voice commerce’ has been disappointing. It’s hard to find anyone you know who regularly shops by talking to their smart speaker. Perhaps partly because of that, despite shifting over half a billion Echo units, Amazon’s device division has been going through some difficult times, involving significant staff cutbacks. Shopping should be one of the revenue generating ‘killer apps’ for a smart speaker, but so far it just hasn’t happened. That’s what the trough-of-disillusionment looks like in any hype cycle, but eventually the slope of enlightenment will be found – and I think we are getting close.

Right now, if you were technically capable and so inclined, you could build generative AI style LLM chatbot capability into an Alexa skill. Named Alexa skills are add-on services that many companies have created to place themselves in the Alexa system. They are something like the voice equivalent of apps on a phone. For example I can say to Alexa “ask CNBC for the Microsoft stock price”. If you wanted to build LLM chatbot capability into an Alexa skill, I believe you could try to do it with AWS services that enable access to LLM’s such as Hugging Face. So it seems very likely that Amazon itself will supercharge Alexa with more innate LLM chat capability sometime soon. Indeed CEO Andy Jassy said as much in response to a 1Q ’23 earnings call question: “If you think about the advent of Large Language Models and generative AI, it makes the underlying models that much more effective such that I think it really accelerates the possibility of building that world’s best personal assistant.”

When will that really start to happen? Within the next year or two perhaps. Imagine a version of Alexa you can discuss things with in a much more natural and interactive way. I think its a matter of when, not if, Amazon succeeds at making Alexa a personal shopper you can easily chat to, in a comfortable way that becomes commonplace. When that happens, a competitive race for the custobot future will really take off.

You can get get a head start on thinking through the trend implications for your own industry, by reading our new book on the subject of machine customers. It will help you frame, explain and develop your understanding of this important emerging business megatrend.

Get it at Amazon.com