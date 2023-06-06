The BBC gets criticized a lot but one of its jewels is Radio 4, the channel described as: “a station for anyone interested in intelligent speech”. I have been listening to it my whole life. Recently it has hosted an excellent series called Oliver Burkman’s Inconvenient Truth, in which he explores “the traps awaiting us in the culture of convenience”. In one episode he examines the phenomenon of companies shifting service work onto the customer, in the name of convenience, while reducing their operating costs. This is a trend that has been underway over many decades

Self service checkouts get you to do the work of scanning your groceries

Airlines now ask you to check yourself in with an app

Fast food restaurants ask you to order for yourself at a touch screen kiosk

Over the years, companies have found more and more ways to transfer effort onto customers, reducing their cost to serve. Of course we do benefit in many ways, such as reduced prices (hopefully), and a greater sense of personal control over service situations. We might sometimes get things done more quickly. But, even with the slickest of app based user interfaces – we are doing more work.

As we move deeper into the AI age it is important to remember that being a customer is work. The technology won’t only apply to paid employment and the automation of jobs. It should also apply to customer work. Historically, inside the commercial departments of major businesses, there has always been tension, unease and vigorous debate about moving to the next level of customer ‘self service’. How is it progress if we are just foisting the work onto the customer? It that really a customer centric behavior? The arrival of machine customers could help reduce that problem. If we can create software and hardware machines that do the work of being a customer – then effort can be shifted to the machine, not to the human.

We define a machine customer as: a non-human economic actor that obtains goods and services in exchange for payment. It comes in many forms and it is evolving fast. That’s why we wrote a book about it and hope you might consider making that part of your summer reading this year.