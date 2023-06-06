How many times have you seen a plumber, electrician or mechanic whip out their phone to use its LED light to peer into a dark space? A smartphone is massively over engineered as a flashlight – and yet that is a very common use.

Commentary on this weeks announcement about Apple’s Vision Pro has tended to focus on all the advanced possibilities like immersive 3D home videos and overlaid mixed reality. But what if it is just a really good way to watch The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and For All Mankind? I’m just wondering – could it start cannibalizing consumer spend on TVs? That’s a juicy chunk of wallet that Samsung, LG and others own. It is arguable that Apple have always wanted a slice of that. Over a decade ago, it seems Apple were working on creating their own TV set – a project that never quite came to fruition.

TVs keep getting bigger. They are big black rectangles that create serious aesthetic and practical layout headaches for interior designers. You can try to hide them in some kind of cabinet. It is possible to add a fancy frame and have them display art, but that means having them always-on. The amount of power they consume has been growing. Large sets are commonly consuming over 100 watts. Once they get to 100” or more in size – they start to outgrow the reasonably available and convenient wall space in many homes. So where next?

If it is genuinely possible to have a great, movie theatre type experience from a Vision Pro – could its initial, market scaling ‘killer app’ be .. TV? That’s perhaps counterintuitive because it seems way over engineered for that purpose. I am also very aware that 3D TV failed partly because people hated wearing the glasses. But reviewers do keep saying the Vision Pro is comfortable.

I’m imagining a world in which famous personalities and influencers start a fashion trend, with their interior designers, of banishing ‘ugly’ TVs from their homes. A couple of Vision Pro headsets in a drawer or hung discreetly on an arty stand in each major room, become the substitute. No, I am not at all sure about my own argument here. But Apple is quite clear about the use case in its own press images – so maybe it’s just a big telly that you wear.. if you can afford it.