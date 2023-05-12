One of the big ideas that futurists seem to favor a lot these days, is the thought that we could generate much of our energy in space rather than down here on Earth. There are are suggestions such as putting large solar panels in orbit where there is no pesky nighttime. Perhaps we could operate small nuclear power stations up there at a distance where they cannot harm us if they fail. Some suggest operating power stations on the moon, perhaps using rare elements that are more available in its regolith. Whenever I read these scenarios, they suggest that the power will be sent back to earth in some way – such as by microwave beam transmission to a receiving station.

I don’t think that will happen. The transmission part.

It is a very reasonable idea to generate energy in space. It is safely away from humans, it provides plenty of free cooling when needed. But the best place to use that energy would also be in space. Transmission back to earth would require complex and expensive infrastructure. There would be significant power loss in the atmosphere. There will likely be social and political concerns about the risks of such powerful beams – even if those concerns are not very scientific.

But what would be the point of having large scale generating capacity only available in space? There is no aluminum to be smelted, electric cars to be charged or kettles to be boiled up there. To use it, we have to move some other kind of workload to where the energy is. Information work is ideally suited.

Think about the massive rise of the cloud in recent years and then add the enormous energy consumption of training neural network AI models. Our need for energy to power data processing keeps on rising and for over a decade already that has been a material worry to climate change policy makers. If we could export data processing to space, perhaps we could alleviate its environmental footprint back here on earth.

Data could be transmitted and returned from datacenters that are placed in orbit, or on the moon, alongside the endless power generating sources we can more freely and safely operate up there. Perhaps the microprocessors themselves could be manufactured in space – from large silicon crystals that might more reliably be grown in zero G with fewer defects.

Even 10 years ago, this thought would be ridiculous. But the rate of progress in reusable rocketry is fundamentally changing the economics of space access. The cost per kilogram of moving material to space is falling fast. That’s why serious thinkers believe we could plausibly, economically construct power generators up there. Why not create space based data processing facilities up there too?