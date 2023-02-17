Let’s start this post with a quote from Ticketmaster (with my bold emphasis)

“Historically, we’ve been able to manage huge volume coming into the site to shop for tickets, so those with Verified Fan codes have a smooth shopping process. However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak.”

Source: https://business.ticketmaster.com/business-solutions/taylor-swift-the-eras-tour-onsale-explained/ Nov 19, 2022, Accessed 16 Feb 2023

Last year’s system outage and related troubles with a mass sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets was a big enough incident that it was discussed as part of a Congressional hearing recently.

If you read the emboldened phrase in the quote, your first thought might be that it refers to some kind of cyber attack on Ticketmaster, but that is not the case. The kind of bots being alluded to are commonly called ‘Ticketbots’. Wikipedia describes a Ticketbot as “a software program that automates the process of searching for and buying tickets to events on ticket vendor platforms, such as Ticketmaster” in an entry for the Better Online Ticket Sales Act of 2016. That is a piece of law designed to thwart scalpers from harvesting large amounts of tickets for resale.

But just because a Ticketbot exists, does not mean it is being used by a scalper. Many people have experienced the hassle of trying to buy a ticket for a popular event by endlessly hammering the return key within 5 seconds of the designated moment of release.. only to find they are in a long queue that eventually times out. So, historically it has made perfect sense for some developers to create screen scraping and other means of having their computer do the work of trying to get a ticket. The trouble is that when industrialised, that same technology can empower a grey market reseller – or a scalper if you prefer – to amass inventory.

A machine programmed to try and buy something is taking on the actions of a customer. If it is a scalper, that might be a kind of customer your business does not want. Then of course you have to make your platform software more sophisticated. It has to detect and thwart software that is pretending to be a human. A war ensues where the customer bot software creators and selling platform providers try to outwit each other with ever more sophisticated techniques and algorithms. Along the way, real customers can become some kind of collateral damage. But real doesn’t mean human. What if a legitimate individual, family or business entity just want to use software to do shopping work on their behalf?

Welcome to a future facing all industries. Software bots acting as customers for humans and for themselves will not be limited to the entertainment events industry. Machine customers, or custobots as we also like to call them, are the future of business. In many situations the tireless vigilance and efficiency of a machine vs a human customer might significantly expand the size of markets – if handled well. And that’s why we wrote our new book about Machine Customers – because whether they expand your market or threaten it, they are a big deal.

