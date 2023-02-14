Why write a book at all? It is 2023 – podcasts are the hot media, attention spans are TikTok short, and ChatGPT is apparently doing half the work of content creators already. And yet, somehow books – even human crafted, physical, printed books – continue to be a thing. It takes a disproportionate amount of effort and a long time to write a book and perhaps that’s the point. You are only going to bother overcoming the many hurdles and putting in the long hours if the subject really matters to you, and warrants that depth of original development.

My first book, written with the great Jackie Fenn in 2007, was about the Hype Cycle. I was inspired by her and it mattered to help her get such a powerful and enduring concept out there – to a wider management audience. My second book in 2015, written with my highly accomplished and energetic colleague Graham Waller, was about the advent of digital business and the megatrend of digital remastering the very core of industries.

When you have written a couple of books, there is no naivety or starry-eyed wonder left – you know it is a long hard slog. So the only reason to attempt another is because the idea is so compelling, that you are sure it will motivate you through all the travails of the process. I really enjoy working with a great co-author and Don Scheibenreif is a super smart and determined guy so that was a good start. Then there is the subject – the idea of machines becoming customers just made my head spin. Customers are the very essence of what business is all about. So if technology can enable us to evolve a new ‘species’ of customer – that must have some fairly significant implications!

I turned sixty last year. By this age you know better than to waste your precious time. I look back at the effort of the last three-plus years, and then I look down at the book on the desk in front of me. It is about a really important business idea, that has been explored and explained as best as we can at this early stage in its inevitable multi-decade journey ahead. I think it was worth it. You be the judge.

