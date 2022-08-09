The Metaverse: and how it will revolutionize everything by Matthew Ball offers a detailed discussion of the underlying issues associated with the metaverse. The metaverse is getting a lot of hype and you may think that this book would be your ‘guide’ to understanding it. It is not. The book is a quasi-academic, public policy, technology policy book that will not shed any real light on the metaverse, its impact or what you can do to prepare for it. Here is an example:

“A massively scales and interoperable network of real time rended 3D virtual works that can be experienced synchronously and persistently by an effectively unlimited number of users with an individual sense of presence, and with continuity of data, such as identify, history, entitlements, objects, communications, and payments.” is the author’s definition of the Metaverse. This definition captures the essence of the approach and attitudes in this book.

This is the kind of books a few techno-policy wonks should read as it offers the author’s opinion. This is NOT a book for anyone with a less than technical, detailed and policy based interest in the ideas around the metaverse.

The book has multiple challenges.

Overall it is very technical and policy oriented discussing issues like interoperability, latency etc at levels that are superficial for an engineer and way to deep and confusing for a business person. Much of this discussion rehashes things that are already well know.

The book is repetitive making it a slough to read through. Matthew Ball spends most of the time talking about digital gaming platforms and products like Unity that gets repetitive fast.

The author’s discussion of these issues is surprisingly conservative and traditional. One example is the call for company based standards without a discussion of how open source has established industry standards faster and ways that drive growth in the industry rather than control in a particular company.

If your reply to the last point was “huh?” then you will know what I mean by the book being more about technology policy than exactly what the metaverse is or could be.

So, if you want to read about technology policy and options, then have at it. If you are looking to understand some simple questions like:

What is the metaverse? It impact on the economy, etc?

Why must I care about the metaverse? What aspects of the business will change in the future?

How do i think about and prepare for these potential changes?

Then look elsewhere as those questions are not addressed in this book. Here are a few places to look:

