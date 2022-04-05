In a previous post I raised the question, “Do customers value effort or results?” Customers would like to value results, but too often they have no other choice but to reward providers for their efforts. As a result, customer satisfaction levels are less than desired, particularly in B2B.

According to a McKinsey study, B2B customer-experience index ratings significantly lag B2C customers. B2C companies typically score in the 65 to 85 percent range, while B2B companies average less than 50 percent. There can be multiple reasons for the satisfaction gap, from perceived differences in B2B and B2C customer experiences to the nature of B2B transactions (expensive, bureaucratic, higher switching costs etc.).

I believe one of the fundamental forces behind this the gap is simple – businesses serving consumers (B2C) have already made the transition to delivering results aka outcomes. Businesses serving other Businesses (B2B) have not, at least not to the same extent. B2B models in general and in high tech remain stuck on requiring customers to value their efforts not their value. Here is what I mean.

Customers hold the bag in B2B Tech

Customers, business, or consumer, want results and seek products and services to meet those results. Too often we equate results with value, a fallacy that should be discussed in future blog posts. The point for now is that the core B2B high tech business model focuses on defining, selling, and competing based products and services and not on customer value. The model is as simple as this:

Customers have needs,

Providers sell solutions based on their ‘fit’ with those needs

Customers buy the products or services, presumably based on the provider with the best fit/cost/ risk etc..

Providers install the product or perform the solution, get paid as they meet their product related commitments

Customers hope what they buy resolves the need.

Customers are responsible for getting the result.

This is the dominant model in many industries and in high tech in particular. Despite protestations of wanting a long-term relationship, Providers limit their risk and responsibility by presuming that customers alone are responsible for realizing value.

This view persists inside of companies as well. A Gartner case study CIO speaking on the business value of IT said, “we look at the business impact of new IT investments and educate business stakeholders on their TCO… The ultimate goal is to allocate more specific costs of IT services to allow the operators to correlate return on investment for those who consume the services.” This and other statements imply that it is not even the CIO and IT’s job to realize value from technology – it’s all on the business. It’s little wonder that B2B satisfaction rates are not lower.

“Negotia emptores cave” — Business Buyers Beware!

Business buyers of technology were forced to value provider efforts as a proxy for potential results. That is changing and increasingly B2B buyers are looking for results, looking for business outcomes from their technology. High Tech leaders know this, in a 2022 survey of 200 tech companies:

43% of High Tech general manages said, customers are becoming more outcome focused – judging the value of our product or service against the value of the outcome they seek.

An additional 23% said customers are becoming more value conscious, valuing the product or service to address their business challenges or opportunities.

High Tech providers know business buyer values are changing, rotating away from the quality of their solutions, toward the business outcomes they seek. Business buyers drive this rotation, valuing outcomes 2:1 over their technical buying peers. The rotation toward business outcomes exists as:

Companies have too much IT and not enough technology. IT systems support at least 180% of a company’s business processes and activities. Those enabling systems are ill-suited to delivering outcomes. Given that density, the value changes from IT/Functional coverage to Technology/Customer capability.

Customers have increasing demands for engagement and experiences. Customers value outcomes, so companies need to provide them. Experiences in turn come from new combinations of information/insight and business process. It is no longer sufficient to automate business processes and rules, customers value results that take their information and your insight into account.

Cloud services delivery basis for services oriented around creating dynamic outcomes as opposed to monolithic systems setting operations in stone. The clod creates the adaptive platform necessary to deliver company specific outcomes, the types of outcomes that deliver competitive advantage.

Corporate leaders evolve their tools for managing technology. Managing technology predominately from a cost, risk and requirement perspective make realizing value improbable. Program Management, Enterprise Change Management and Procurement techniques developed to manage and control provider efforts. Agile, Product and outcome-based thinking are needed to proactively manage technology for value.

These and other developments change the context and meaning of value, results, and effort. The stage is set for shifting beyond managing provider effort as B2B buyers invite a new actor onto the stage – the outcome.

