Results, of course, why are you even asking?

Because most companies presume it’s the opposite – their efforts matter. Particularly if you think about it from the customers perspective – particularly in B2B high tech.

Customers have needs,

Providers sell solutions based on their ‘fit’ with those needs

Customers buy the products or services, presumably based on the provider with the best fit/cost/ risk etc..

Providers install the product or perform the solution, get paid as they meet their commitments

Customers hope what they buy resolves the need, they are responsible for getting the result.

You can dress up this process with fancy words, marketing slogans, after sales service etc., but the basic model remains the same – it presumes that customers value effort. The effort in this case is the quality of the provider’s products and or services. They cannot value providers for the results because the provider is not responsible for the customer realizing results.

It’s a model buried so deeply in the psyche, financials, and organization of B2B high tech companies that they really do not challenge it. Claims of customer centricity, digital mastery, design thinking, and the like do not change the fundamentals.

Why would customers value provider efforts over results?

Customers valued efforts because they really had no viable alternatives. At the start, B2B technologies were so new, complicated, and engineering driven that creating your own tech was impractical for just about every B2B customer. There was no choice, you had to buy what providers were selling and they were selling their own effort embodied in their products and services.

How have customers tried to turn provider efforts into customer results?

Customers were told, by providers, that customers were responsible for realizing their own results. Depending on who you talk to, IT projects fail to achieve their value 70% of the time (KPMG) or 22% of the time (PMI). In response to high failure rates, customers managed what they could, instituting new management practices predominately around managing IT effort in terms of Project risk, adoption risk and cost.

Program Project Management (PPM) concentrates on managing project efforts, timelines, commitments, and costs. PMI defines PPM as “is the application of knowledge, skills, tools and techniques to meet program requirements.” They are techniques for managing effort.

Enterprise Change Management (ECM) concentrates on managing the efforts involved in an organization adopting new technology and business practices. The ASQ defines ECM as “the methods and manners in which a company describes and implements change within both its internal and external processes.” Another effort technique.

Procurement management can be defined as “the series of activities and procedures necessary to acquire information technology (IT) products and services.”

PPM, ECM, and Procurement represent the dominant management disciplines for technology investments. Effort is the most common denominator among them, with the premise that if you put in the right effort and follow the discipline you will get results.

PPM, ECM, and Procurement matter. These disciplines work should be part of a company’s management playbook. But these disciplines exist because the customer was, and to a large extent still is, responsible for realizing their own value from the providers efforts.

Is there a way customers can get the results they want?

Yes, and that is the subject of the next post.