Is digital technology of greatest value when it centralizes or decentralize control?

It a question raised by a colleague who wants to understand the longer-term impact of digital business and society. It’s a topic of heated debate with examples of digital technology providing the tools for greater centralized control and monitoring. On the other hand, many of the core elements of digital technology are purported to be decentralized, the internet itself, the ‘democratization’ of technology etc..

Like any important issue, there is not a clear answer one way or the other. Even the question itself is open to interpretation. In thinking through the question and the response here is a definition of terms:

Digital technology – is the application of technology to make resources more information intensive and connected.

Any resource can be made digital in this sense and once a resource is digitally enhanced it takes on new capabilities and potentially new or different sources of value. Think of a car that made information intensive via sensors and systems – you can monitor and manage that car more effectively because you know more about it. Then

Add connectivity to information intensity and you see the car in the light of its relationship and interactions with other things. Connectivity creates the ability to realize value through how whole systems interact (cars to cars and traffic), (cars to road/tool booths) ect.

Greatest Value – measuring value in terms of the ability of digital technology to resolve problems or challenges, to realize opportunities and ideas, or to change the cost/performance of an activity in the customer and/or company’s favor.

Centralized – the concentration of authority in a specific group that exercises that authority over other groups in the organization. Authority is the concept as it is possible to have centralized authority without having responsibility or accountability centralized.

Decentralized – the broad distribution of authority across an organization such that no part exerts absolute control over the others. Authority remains the central concept although in my experience decentralized authority is often accompanied by decentralized responsibility and accountability.

Control – There seem to be multiple aspects of control including:

The identification and prioritization of issues and actions

The allocation and assignment of resources, e.g.: people, budget, authority, etc)

The execution, evaluation, and rewarding of resources for their activities, often expressed in terms of control points.

Definitions are important in the context of this or other major questions as its easy to define and change you terms of reference to steer an argument your way. So with this out of the way:

As a general rule — human, technical and social systems tend toward centralization of control. Every system, no matter how distributed and ‘free’ its nodes, has one or more control points that concentrate authority in a small group with the effect of defining what a node can and cannot do.

There are different degrees of centralization. It is not an all or nothing proposition. Some degree of centralization is necessary as organizations need a structure from which to extract value from the interactions of its members. A market is a form of centralized structure, so to a company, a society, etc. Decentralization is a structure. It is not chaos.

Centralization is a tendency of human and technical systems as a level of common authority provides common rules that apply to all parties. It is a response to the second law of thermodynamics: systems tend toward increasing entropy or randomness that lowers their energy. The second law exists everywhere, from milk that spoils, to mudslides, etc. Things if left to their own will over time move from higher states of organization and energy to lower states.

In human and technical systems, structure combats this second law. Centralization of some level of authority exists in any structure – even decentralized ones. Such centralization is essential to structure, without it, systems decay, and decline.

Digital technology, in my opinion, supports centralization in creating structures that make value more accessible. To date, digital technology has created value through supporting of centralization in areas where it is required to exist. Think standards, the ledger in block chain, the business rules that guide platform organizations. Even in decentralized systems there is a place for centralized authority.

