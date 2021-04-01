Stamford Conn April 1, 2021

Gartner completes its largest review of technology capability in the galaxy.

Gartner finds significant technological gaps and deficiencies across the Empire.

Gartner says it’s a miracle the Empire can work at all. According to a deep review of technology processes and practices used across the Galactic Empire, Gartner cited multiple technical inadequacies.

Overall, the Empire’s technology is equivalent to 1996 local insurance agent’s office. “Sure you can talk to us over your hand-held com-link that looks like a toothbrush case; but you cannot send us a document via fax.” Observed, Raig Crowth, Gartner analyst on the workplace of the future. His new research “The Workplace of the Empire” points to numerous gaps.

“Without the basic modern communications we have now, the workplace consists of people sitting at consoles turning knobs and pushing buttons with other people just walking around. There is no paper, they never documented anything!” Mr. Crowth then mused that must be the reason why the Empire lost two Death stars and a Death Planet – a lack of documentation means a lack of accountability. Those who do not know the past are bound to relive it in a prequal or sequel.

“They made a technological choice sometime in their past,” observed Parel Drummer, Gartner’s COR and principal technology evolutionist. “They decided against building wireless technology in favor of hyperdrives and faster than light travel. Only time will tell if they made the right choice.”

In terms of security, the Empire scores the lowest possible score – none. “Think about it, there is no security, any droid with a probe can take control of any Imperial asset,” observed Soe Jaroupa. He has been the principal advisor to several leaders in the Empire. “I told Palpatine he had a problem, and he blew me off with blue electricity. Then Snoke of the First Order, he didn’t get it either. I mean he got, but it wasn’t the ‘it’ I was talking about. Don’t get me started about Kilo Ren.” Jaroupa’s advice is for the entire Empire to get more sassy.

Arisine Cdams, Managing Vice President of Gartner for Grand Moffs (GGM) thinks the Empire can learn a lot from other advanced civilization. We have been studying other societies via remote viewing and have come to the following analysis. Advanced civilizations from The Federation, to Babylon 5, to Firefly to Lost in Space, etc. have a broad disregard for personal technology and a high regard for big ships and things that go boom. Cdams likened this value system to that of the lead characters in the Big Bang Theory, another civilization Gartner is remote viewing.

Gartner’s advanced technology analysis template highlights the relative positions of the advanced civilizations in terms of personal and big systems technology. “That AT-AT helps us walk around the diversity of advanced civilizations,” commented Cdams.

The conclusions are your own to draw, but based on this in-depth analysis it is clear that the Empire is among the least technically secure civilizations in the galaxy.