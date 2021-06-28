In my February blog I analyzed DNS entries (MX, DMARC, SPF etc) for information on email security. Today’s blog shows an update when I ran the same script on the same list of Fortune500 (F500) companies.

Here are my most important findings generated in June, compared to February 2021:

35% of all F500 domains on the list have a DMARC record with reject or quarantine policy, up from 30% in February. 27% of all domains have a reject policy, up from 23%. This is excellent progress.

No big changes happened to BIMI and DNSSEC. DNSSEC adoption among the F500 domains has marginally increased.

76% of the F500 MX records point at a well-known hosted secure email gateway (SEG). The number of unknown/on premises SEGs has decreased slightly to 13%. Of the identified SEG vendors, the MX most often points at Proofpoint, followed at some distance by Microsoft. Both have increased their numbers in the F500 over the past four months.

In addition, this time I ran the scripts against a list of almost 2000 .edu domains. The most noticeable differences with the F500 results are: