I’m going to venture a guess that any C-suite executive who has sold a physical product and now leads the sales function has, at some time in their sales career, stuffed the channel. I’ve done it. And most of the time I did it deliberately. I’m not proud of it and could argue that I did it against my wishes but, in retrospect, that’s a lame excuse for someone who knows better. Let’s face it, most of us can clearly see when channel-stuffing is happening but we enjoy the big numbers too much to care about the after-affects. And for many coming off record quarters in 2021, it was a balance of what we knew was wrong and what our targets required.

I had the opportunity to explore whether other Chief Revenue, Sales and Commercial Officers (from this point forward, known as “CSOs”) currently had stuffed channels, where it existed and what they were doing about it. SPOILER ALERT: most verticals have or are experiencing it and most are doing the same things to unstuff it. So, for the leaders who only want to talk to other leaders within their own verticals (and I say this in the most loving way possible): You’re not special…read on.

Many CSOs now have customers and channel partners (distributors, wholesalers, VARs, etc) who’ve overpurchased in response to supply chain disruptions and, as a result, now have excess inventories in the channel. With rising interest rates killing new projects, working capital pressures from high inventories and the on-again/off-again economic fears, these same customers and partners are now pumping the brake on future purchases. Some have stopped buying all-together until inventories return to more normal levels. The timing for the purchasing pause varies by industry, but most hit the high-water level (in all regions) in the past 12 months and, for some, inventories have already corrected.

Overall demand in B2B eased in the past few months with new orders rates contracting more quickly. Customer inventories, in general, are holding firm at the low end of “too high”—which is bad for future production. Along with this, order backlogs have dropped to levels not seen since the Great Recession. As such, many manufacturing companies are doing a better job of managing output to match demand and prepare for growth in the late summer/early fall.

Many manufacturing companies are also seeing customers opt for shorter deals (for example, 1-year agreements) vs multi-year, even at a higher cost, due to spending prioritization and risk management. They’re also observing some partners and end-users who are downright bullish on supply chain stability and pushing inventory levels down well-below standard as economic uncertainty continues to loom. This is one area where leaders need to step in. It’s critical to proactively address this type of reckless behavior by leveraging demand leading indicators and other market signals to drive a more practical consensus solution. Without taking this bull by the horns, the bull-whip effect will sting even more when demand finally returns. And it will.

Here’s some thoughts on how to right-sized channel inventories while mitigating top and bottom-line impact:

Work with channel partners to agree on some reduced purchase schedule, such as 30 – 50% of sell-out rate until inventories rebalanced. Of course, to do this you’ll need to know their sell-out rate. AND YOU SHOULD. Avoid allowing channel partner purchases to go to zero if you have any degree of control—unless you’re a “rip the band-aid off” kind of person and your outlook can tolerate the chasm. Most leaders are spreading the pain out over a few quarters and taking a more “shared” approach to correct the situation.

Partner with CFOs to balance internal targets, forecasts, channel support (such as longer payment terms to distributors, etc) and, for publicly traded companies, Wall Street expectations.

Avoided price concessions to drive downstream demand or, worse, to encourage distributors to take on more inventory to hit internal targets—as this is the equivalent of B2B heroin. For those of us who’ve inherited businesses addicted to these bad behaviors, breaking this self-inflicted addiction is difficult, painful and (usually) a long journey. And it’s critical to do it as quickly as possible.

Avoid the dreaded inventory buy-back as well.

If you had applied temporary surcharges and fees amidst supply chain challenges, now may be a good time to those back.

Monitor downstream inventory levels at ultimate end-use customers and throughout the channel to get a true demand signal—with the right level of detail. Just because inventories are high, doesn’t mean the right products are in stock. Work with partners and customers to move certain SKUs or product types to where it’s most needed. Consider enabling non-competitive distributors to buy from each other by providing visibility to available product. Of course, there need to be careful guardrails here but it’s a way to avoid the insult to injury of high inventory that consists of the wrong product mix.

Take advantage of higher inventory levels to create a new standard for service quality and to penetrate new markets, even non-strategic ones, to stimulate growth.

Negotiate smarter, more strategic, longer-term agreements that help stabilize the supply-demand balance going forward by carefully addressing mutual expectations, price-indexes, sales policies and other prudent measures to protect both signatories in future business cycles. This is a no-brainer folks. Those who didn’t learn from the economic carwash are doomed to repeat it…With this in mind, if you’re not already getting monthly sell-out/point-of-sale data from your distributors and other partners, now is the time to have that discussion. And use the compiled data to provide partners with better market insight and industry guidance.

Arm yourself with inventory and sell-through data. This gives everything you need both to have far stronger forecasts and to avoid this mess going forward. Food for thought from someone who’s been to this movie: edit your sales policy immediately to limit future purchases to a certain percentage above forecast to prevent panic-buying and over-purchasing. If there really is a market need for a purchase significantly above forecast, that’s a conversation. Besides not stuffing the channel unnecessarily and getting into this mess again, your supply chain will thank you…

Be more regimented with scheduled QBRs and joint business planning with channel partners to ensure clear visibility, communications, and partnership. Now’s not the time for any partners to go dark.

Use this time to do scenario planning and risk assessments as economic outlooks continue to have the accuracy of a Magic 8-Ball. Mitigation plans include programs to help move inventory the right way when/if channels get stuffed. This is also helps leaders understand what they can do NOW to differentiate and drive both short and long term growth rather than being distracted by short term business needs and the B2B heroin-like risk lurking behind them.

Bottom line, companies facing stuffed channels need to:

Work with channel partners to develop a mutually-accepted sell-in plan that enables them to right-size inventories while still being ready to meet demand and enabling you to mitigate the downward pressure on sales. Get clear data from the channel on current inventories and sell-out/point of sale details. Use it to improve forecasts, establish more disciplined buying behavior and deepen partnerships with every channel entity and end-user. Create better longer-term agreements where possible. Stay (or get) regimented with QBRs and joint business planning to improve partnerships even more. Partner with internal peers (CFO, Supply Chain Leader, etc) to enable the right level of purchases support (usually credit-related; NOT price reductions) both for current and new buyers to preserve demand where it exists and create it where it doesn’t. Conduct scenario planning and risk assessments to deal with the NOW as well as the NEXT, both externally as well as internally.

This is where separation between leaders and laggards happens. Which will you become?