I’m excited to announce the publication of Beyond FinOps: the Gartner Framework for Public Cloud Financial Management (CFM) – avaialble behind paywall. This is the fourth iteration of a framework that we conceived to help organizations tackle the challenges of cloud spending, while seizing new opportunities to drive more efficient use of IT. The framework has been completely revamped from previous versions, in light of the hundreds of inquiries on this topic that I and my colleagues took over the last few years. The new structure encompasses four main stages: plan, track, optimize and empower. Each stage is further expanded in the research into several sub-capabilities as shown in the following figure.

By following Gartner guidance, organizations will be able to govern public cloud spending, increase visibility on the costs of IT, understand how costs relate to business value and prevent cost incidents from affecting the margin of digital business initiatives. Organizations will also use the framework to drive more-efficient and sustainable use of cloud services and build a pervasive culture of cost sensitivity. In other words, this framework enables organizations to make best-in-class, cost-related cloud decisions.

The industry attention toward managing public cloud spending continues to grow, as more workloads are shifted into the public cloud in a post-pandemic climate of economic uncertainty. This week we have learned about the acquisition of Apptio – a leading vendor in this space – by IBM for an impressive amount. This acquisition is just the latest in a series of more than a dozen M&A events in this space in the last few years. At the same time, the largest-ever – and sold out – FinOps X conference is happening in San Diego, attended by the most active community in the CFM space (me included!).

While this attention demonstrates that organization see a strong value proposition for CFM, they also risk being misled in implementation due to the hype around cloud cost optimization. Promised savings may struggle to materialize, held back by an often-complex internal relationships and conflicting priorities. With this framework, Gartner provides CFM guidance in the broader context of cloud governance, and in considerations of the tradeoffs among cost-efficiency, performance, security and productivity.

Beyond FinOps: the Gartner Framework for Public Cloud Financial Management (paywall) presents the CFM framework at a higher-level. This summary will be followed by more in-depth research for each for the four stages, which we aim to publish through the rest of the year. Stay tuned for more insights on this topic and happy reading!