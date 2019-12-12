A Comparison of Public Cloud Cost Optimization Tools is Now Available

by Marco Meinardi | | 1 Comment

If you’re using public cloud infrastructure and platform services, I bet that you’ve been thinking about adopting a tool to cut down costs. You’ve been told that there is some inherent waste in your cloud spending and you want to address that. I’m also sure that a number of vendors told you that they can help with that. But to what extent? If cost management and optimization are becoming “table stakes” in the cloud management market, there can be a huge difference in the capabilities of each available solution. Some solutions may just scratch the surface and simply report for underutilized instances – when CPU have been low in usage in the last week or so. But these solutions will leave it up to you to figure out the rest. Other solutions may automatically execute precise instance rightsizing across types, families and regions, using AI-based pattern recognition and ML inference.

Both cloud providers and third-party vendors have invested in developing cost optimization capabilities for public cloud services. In this complex scenario you may wonder: which tools will allow me to truly maximize savings while minimizing performance risks? The good news is that Gartner just published research to answer this exact question and it’s available on gartner.com right now.

My colleague Brian Adler and I have just published the following two research notes, both available behind paywall:

Solution Comparison for AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Native Cost Optimization Tools: This notes assesses the cost optimization capabilities that are natively available within AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure .

and . Solution Comparison for Public Cloud Third-Party Cost Optimization Tools: This note assesses the cost optimization capabilities provided by five third-party solutions, namely Apptio, CloudCheckr, Flexera, Turbonomic and VMware. This is not a comprehensive list of tools as there are many more tools that help with cloud cost optimization. These five vendors have been selected based on inquiry volume.

The notes provide a side-by-side comparison of each solution based on a common set of criteria. Examples of criteria include compute instance rightsizing, block storage rightsizing, unused resource decommissioning and reservation portfolio management. For each criterion, vendors have been scored with grades such as “Low”, “Medium” or “High”.

Gartner clients can use the two research notes to understand what you can do using cloud providers’ native tools and which gaps you can fill with third-party tools. Furthermore, clients can use the provided criteria to assess the capabilities of any other public cloud cost optimization tool that hasn’t been included in this research.

This research is part of a series of Solution Comparisons that we published to assess tools in various areas of the Gartner cloud management wheel. Read the full research notes if you want to know the results of this comparative assessment. You can also schedule an inquiry call (inquiry@gartner.com) with myself or my colleague Brian Adler if you want to have private conversations about our research findings. In case you don’t have access to this research and you’d like to, I’m sure your Gartner representative will be more than happy to help.

Lastly, feel free to follow me on Twitter (@meinardi) or connect with me on LinkedIn for further updates on my research. Looking forward to talking to you!

Additional Resources Evolve Your Infrastructure and Operations Organization to Remain Relevant in the Cloud Era Moving to public cloud requires profound changes in the structure, missions and roles of and within IT organizations. Read Free Gartner Research

Category: cloud-computing cloud-computing-for-technical-professionals infrastructure-operations-and-cloud-management infrastructure-operations-and-cloud-management-for-technical-professionals



Tags: aws azure cloudeconomics cloudmanagement gcp governance multicloud