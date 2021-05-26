Software engineering leaders struggle to deliver high-quality software at speed and scale. As their teams continue to add new features, the increasingly complex portfolio of tools becomes difficult to manage. The resulting complexity shackles development agility, creates tool sprawl and requires teams to divert valuable resources away from tasks that generate high business value.

To overcome these problems, software engineering leaders must adopt a structured, systematic approach to using the right platforms and tools. They must guide their teams to build a technology foundation that fulfills four critical software engineering needs:

Improved developer experience Software design and development Security and compliance Deployment and operations

We published a short, 4 min video that gives an overview of platforms and tools to help you build such a technological foundation.

Here’s two of my favorite screenshots from the video – hope you enjoy listening in as much we enjoyed producing it.