As we head into the holidays, I thought it’d be great to provide a curated summary of DevOps related research our team published in the last 12 months. This year has been crazy to say the least. However, I am grateful for the privilege to work remotely and deliver value from the convenience of our home.

We kicked off 2020 by outlining the five core pillars of a DevOps strategy.

Agile delivery methods Continuous quality Security, risk and compliance Reliability and resilience Platform engineering

The below graphic depicts the activities that result in continuous delivery of customer value. In addition, collaborative culture, product-centric mindset and automation (to reduce toil and improve flow) are critical prerequisites to successfully adopting DevOps in any organization.

Here’s a few of the research highlights in 2020, ICYMI:

Agile Delivery Practices 3 Steps to Sustain Productivity and Collaboration in Remote Agile and DevOps Teams

Ignition Guide to Creating a Competency Development Plan for Agile Teams

3 Steps to Staff the Product Owner Role to Strengthen Agile and DevOps Teams

Find Your True Meaning of ‘Architecture’ to Succeed With DevOps Continuous quality

Innovation Insight for Continuous Quality

Innovation Insight for Autonomous Testing

How to Build an Effective Remote Testing Competency

Cool Vendors in Agile and DevOps Platform Engineering Platform engineering is fertile ground for innovation in most organizations. We see the adoption of open-source, cloud-native application architectures, Value stream platforms and continuous infrastructure automation as having the greatest influence in building internal platforms to enable product teams. Platform engineering research focused on open-source and cloud-native architectures How to Build Agile Infrastructure Platforms That Enable Rapid Product Innovation

Four Steps to Adopt Open-Source Software as Part of the DevOps Toolchain

Four Steps to Adopt Open-Source Software as Part of Your Test Automation Stack

How to Manage and Market Platforms as Products for DevOps Teams

Best Practices to Enable Continuous Delivery With Containers and DevOps Platform engineering research focused on value stream platforms and continuous infrastructure automation The Future of DevOps Toolchains Will Involve Maximizing Flow in IT Value Streams

How to Build and Evolve Your DevOps Toolchains

Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation Tools

Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Delivery Platforms

Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms