As we head into the holidays, I thought it’d be great to provide a curated summary of DevOps related research our team published in the last 12 months. This year has been crazy to say the least. However, I am grateful for the privilege to work remotely and deliver value from the convenience of our home.
We kicked off 2020 by outlining the five core pillars of a DevOps strategy.
Agile delivery methods
Continuous quality
Security, risk and compliance
Reliability and resilience
Platform engineering
The below graphic depicts the activities that result in continuous delivery of customer value. In addition, collaborative culture, product-centric mindset and automation (to reduce toil and improve flow) are critical prerequisites to successfully adopting DevOps in any organization.
Here’s a few of the research highlights in 2020, ICYMI:
Agile Delivery Practices
-
3 Steps to Sustain Productivity and Collaboration in Remote Agile and DevOps Teams
-
Ignition Guide to Creating a Competency Development Plan for Agile Teams
-
3 Steps to Staff the Product Owner Role to Strengthen Agile and DevOps Teams
-
Find Your True Meaning of ‘Architecture’ to Succeed With DevOps
Continuous quality
-
Innovation Insight for Continuous Quality
- Innovation Insight for Autonomous Testing
-
How to Build an Effective Remote Testing Competency
-
Cool Vendors in Agile and DevOps
Platform Engineering
Platform engineering is fertile ground for innovation in most organizations. We see the adoption of open-source, cloud-native application architectures, Value stream platforms and continuous infrastructure automation as having the greatest influence in building internal platforms to enable product teams.
Platform engineering research focused on open-source and cloud-native architectures
- How to Build Agile Infrastructure Platforms That Enable Rapid Product Innovation
- Four Steps to Adopt Open-Source Software as Part of the DevOps Toolchain
-
Four Steps to Adopt Open-Source Software as Part of Your Test Automation Stack
-
How to Manage and Market Platforms as Products for DevOps Teams
-
Best Practices to Enable Continuous Delivery With Containers and DevOps
Platform engineering research focused on value stream platforms and continuous infrastructure automation
- The Future of DevOps Toolchains Will Involve Maximizing Flow in IT Value Streams
- How to Build and Evolve Your DevOps Toolchains
- Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation Tools
- Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Delivery Platforms
- Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms
Reliability and Resilience
-
Innovation Insight for Chaos Engineering
-
Innovation Insight for Promise Theory
-
DevOps Teams Must Use Site Reliability Engineering to Maximize Customer Value
-
How to Safely Begin Chaos Engineering to Improve Reliability
-
Top 8 Site Reliability Engineering Questions, Answered
-
Use Errors to Drive Innovation in Infrastructure
Security, Risk and Compliance
-
3 Steps to Ensure Compliance and Audit Success With DevOps
-
Technology Insight for Software Composition Analysis
-
Market Guide for Compliance Automation Tools in DevOps
-
Innovation Insight for Continuous Compliance Automation
-
3 Steps to Integrate Security Into DevOps
As a cherry on top, the research Predicts 2021: Value Streams Will Define the Future of DevOps highlights the evolution of DevOps into value streams – with a focus on value stream engineering, value stream management, value stream mapping and value stream delivery.
Gartner sees the future of DevOps and AIOps overlapping to a great extent. Product and platform teams use AIOps technologies to analyze risk and change management in order to lower production issues. Organizations’ drive for automation is giving product and platform teams the opportunity to integrate AIOps technologies in DevOps pipelines to increase agility without compromising reliability, as explored in the below strategic planning assumption (SPA).
By 2023, 40% of product and platform teams will use AIOps for automated change risk analysis in DevOps pipelines, reducing unplanned downtime by 20%.