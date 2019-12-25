Research Roundup for DevOps, 2019
by Manjunath Bhat | December 25, 2019 | Submit a Comment
DevOps is the results-oriented mindset that addresses IT complexity with agility, collaboration and automation. Gartner’s 2019 research covers DevOps culture, best practices, and technology that will enable organizations to scale their DevOps initiatives.
Action Item to Stay Up to Date on Agile and DevOps research
Then scroll down and click the “Get Started” button
Here’s the top highlights of DevOps focused research in 2019. We wrapped 2019 with insights spanning DevOps culture, best practices, toolchains, technologies, SRE and chaos engineering. Starting 2020, we will combine agile and quality practices and aptly rename it as ‘Agile and DevOps’ Key initiative.
Additional Resources
View Free, Relevant Gartner Research
Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence.Read Free Gartner Research
Category:
Comments or opinions expressed on this blog are those of the individual contributors only, and do not necessarily represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management. Readers may copy and redistribute blog postings on other blogs, or otherwise for private, non-commercial or journalistic purposes, with attribution to Gartner. This content may not be used for any other purposes in any other formats or media. The content on this blog is provided on an "as-is" basis. Gartner shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever arising out of the content or use of this blog.