Think about your life outside of work. When was the last time you bought something without using the internet? Those new running shoes, the family vacation you booked for the summer, the power tools you needed for last year’s renovations. Even if you made the purchase in-store, did you go online to seek inspiration? Compare options? Watch the review videos? Register for the extended warranty? With the exception, perhaps, of the weekly groceries (often inspired by new recipes I’ve discovered online), I’m struggling to think of the last time I bought something without consulting at least one digital channel at some stage of the process.

Buyers Prefer to Digitally Self-Serve Across the Purchase Journey

So, in our professional lives, why would we expect B2B buyers to behave any differently? Spoiler alert…they don’t! Gartner data shows that 75% of B2B buyers prefer a rep-free experience, and 68% made a recent significant purchase using digital commerce.1 And even if buyers don’t close the deal via digital commerce, organizations that self-assessed using Gartner’s Digital Execution Scorecard (available to Gartner subscribers) stated that, on average, 40% of all customer interactions take place via digital channels.

Join Forces With Other Functions to Lead Digital Commerce

“Commerce” typically involves both buying and selling. Logically, therefore, you’d assume that CSOs take a leading role when it comes to enabling their customers to purchase goods and services through interactive and self-service experiences, AKA “digital commerce.” And yet, the sales function leads digital commerce in only 10% of organizations, despite its proximity to customers and the impact of digital commerce on traditional sales channels.2 Rather, marketing and IT continue to lead digital commerce in most organizations. This is even as the evolution through multichannel, omnichannel and, more recently, unified commerce has brought tighter integration between digital and traditional touchpoints in the service of consistent customer journeys.

This exposes a serious gap for CSOs. From the “Amazonification” of B2B sales, digital commerce has expanded to become a critical component of sales strategy, increasing its contribution to revenue and influence on other channels. Whether you know it or not, your organization is operating in a digital environment. As a CSO, you can no longer allow digital commerce initiatives to be led solely by other functions. It’s time for you to join the conversation. That means working to establish cross-functional leadership of digital commerce as part of a unified commercial strategy.

Still not convinced that you need to be involved in your organization’s digital commerce strategy? Try this self-assessment:

Does your organization have a website, or operate digital channels to engage with customers?

If yes, you need a seat at the table of digital commerce strategy design, alongside other cross-functional leaders. Buyers spend as much time researching independently online as they do meeting with your sales reps (20%), with 37% using supplier websites as a source of information during a recent purchase. 1

Define the Vision for Your Digital Commerce Strategy

Take your first step by reading Quick Answer: How Should CSOs Contribute to Digital Commerce Strategy? (available to Gartner subscribers) and collaborating with marketing and IT peers to define your collective vision for digital commerce.

Unlike the last-minute gift you just ordered right before reading this blog post, transforming the way your organization thinks about digital commerce will not be a next-day delivery. But, by defining the destination and aligning with peers, you are paving the way for the implementation of a sustainable route to market that will create long-term value. It’s one that will augment your existing sales strategy, drive customer satisfaction, foster channel harmony and lead to overall commercial success.

