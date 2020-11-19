Has anyone else noticed that this year, “Black Friday” is now a 30-day period between Halloween and Thanksgiving? Retailers shifted their strategy during the pandemic in an attempt to capitalize on our shift to buying everything online. As a result, customers are generating more data than they ever have.
After years of growing at a steady rate, we anticipate that digital commerce will grow 30% year-over-year this year alone. You know what that means?
It’s time to Deck the Halls with Customer Data!
Deck the halls with customer data,
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Now’s the time to move your CDP from beta
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Don we now our customer attributes
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
Brush up on how your marketing hub executes
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
See the tracking conundrum before us
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Wrangle your data without fuss
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Follow me in establishing an entity
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
Use our new Market Guide about resolving identity
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Next, the single customer view, it passes
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Hail the success, lads and lasses!
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Sing, marketing and IT, together
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
Look what we accomplish, working together!
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la