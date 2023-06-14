Just as Henrique and I said last week in the keynote, Cyber Security has the opportunity to “Be More, Do More”, here’s why:

Calling us”cyber” continues to confine us to technology.

To the average exec, cyber is a problem that’s handled “over there” and that’s exactly the wrong answer.

Consider the airplane. In warfare it’s the infantry that take and hold territory, it’s the infantry that are the ultimate enforcer of our policy makers will. All other aspects of warfare ultimate exist to support this function. At it’s onset the airplane was just that, a bolt on to the infantry, something that the Army Air Corps did.

But in World War II, ‘air superiority’ became a penultimate strategy of warfare, thus the air became a battlefield in its own right. The airplane enabled new missions or businesses not possible without it, it also introduced new threats that must be considered. The old land generals needed to incorporate airpower into their strategies, both the opportunities of it, and how to defend against it. Airpower became a core competency of military strategy

Our journey from ‘Digitization’ to ‘Digitalization’ follows the same story arc

We are today, at that inflection point. Digital is already a penultimate strategy for many businesses or missions, which COVID accelerated dramatically. Yet, leaders today still make “old land general” decisions, they continue to make digital business or mission decisions which increase attack surface, and target areas. Their first and last priorities are what they know, and the move fast and break things culture of early digitalization, only saw opportunity. We seem to be cast now as the wet-blanket of reality.

Tackling the issues AI introduce into Digital Business Defense is an Immense Challenge

One that frankly we can’t tackle alone. This also is our opportunity. We need digital leaders who understand and incorporate digital defense into their up front business thinking. This isn’t just old saw that our jobs would be easier if they brought things to us earlier, it’s about getting them to allocate resources and bandwidth to considering Digital Defense, as a core part of what everyone does. Heres we’re not the wet-blanket, we’re presenting an incredible value proposition. It’s that ultimately the value proposition of digital business defense is that we enable missions that would be impossible without it. It will be Digital Defense savvy leaders who find and seize those opportunities first.