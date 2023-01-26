Moving target defense is the future.

Why?

Because it’s security’s job to make it more difficult for attackers to exploit a system or network. With AMTD, security teams can constantly change the attack surface, making it harder for attackers to identify and exploit vulnerabilities. AMTD also helps to reduce the effectiveness of automated attack tools.

Think about this:

Attackers must discover service ports, protocols, version information and application or application infrastructure to execute their attacks properly. Attack tools (largely scripts) rely on a defined and static attack surface area (also called a vulnerability) – which act’s as their key. Attackers must maintain a presence on exploited systems (persistence), to execute later stages such as lateral movement, or data theft. If the attacker is standing in an ever changing quicksand (attack surface), their “key” (exploit) can’t open the door (target).

This topic and more will be explored throughout 2023 by the Emerging Technologies and Trends Security team and I have an upcoming talk at the Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference in June – come say hi!

Feel free to tell me your thoughts about this interesting new topic and trend.

Conference details below:

Register Today

Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation Conference 2023

Accelerating Revenue Growth in High Tech…Efficiently

June 14-15th, San Diego, CA

Learn More