In this webinar series I interview top GTP analysts on topics important to IT professionals. These conversations are full of what you expect from GTP: deep technical information paired with candid, no-nonsense advice.
Below is our latest schedule (you can find recordings of previous episodes here):
April, 2022
- 5-Apr, 9:30am EDT: Deep Dive into Modern Endpoint Management (Endpoint Management Series) with Eric Grenier, sign-in and register here
- 19-Apr, 11:00am EDT: Deep Dive into Hybrid Meetings and Realtime Content Sharing (Unified Communication Series) with Ventse Derzhitski, sign-in and register here
May, 2022
- 3-May, 11:00am EDT: Preparing for Ransomware Attacks (Data Protection Series) with Stanton Cole, sign-in and register here
- 17-May, 9:00am EDT: Deep Dive Into The Scrum Product Owner Role (Agile Development Series) with Peter Hyde, sign-in and register here
June, 2022
- 1-Jun, 12:00pm EDT: How to Choose the Right Database (Data Management and Analytics Series) with Lyn Robison, sign-in and register here
- 14-Jun, 9:30am EDT: Deep Dive Into Microsoft Teams Connect and Shared Channels (Microsoft Teams Series) with Larry Cannell (Eric Grenier will be guest hosting), sign-in and register here (not yet published)
- 21-Jun, 1:00pm EDT: The Risks and Pitfalls of API Management (API Management Series) with Steve Deng, sign-in and register here (not yet published)
- 29-Jun, 12:00pm EDT: Getting Started With QA and Software Testing (Software Testing Series) with Nick Wilcox, sign-in and register here
Past Episode Archive
Jan, 2022
- 12-Jan, Securing Microsoft E3 and E5 (Microsoft 365 Security Series) with Patrick Hevesi, recording
- 27-Jan, Deep Dive into Windows Autopilot (Endpoint Management Series) with Eric Grenier, recording
Feb, 2022
- 8-Feb, IT’s Role in Governing Power BI (Power BI Series) with Georgia O’Callaghan, recording
- 22-Feb, Securing Access with MFA (Identity Management Series) with Paul Rabinovich, recording
Mar, 2022
- 8-Mar, IT’s Role in KM and Microsoft Viva Topics (Microsoft Viva Series) with Darin Stewart, recording
- 22-Mar, Securing and Managing the Costs of Power Apps (Power Apps Series) with Kyle Davis, recording