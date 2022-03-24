We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Gartner for Technical Professionals “Tech Talk” Interview Series

By Larry Cannell | March 24, 2022 | 0 Comments

In this webinar series I interview top GTP analysts on topics important to IT professionals. These conversations are full of what you expect from GTP: deep technical information paired with candid, no-nonsense advice.

Below is our latest schedule (you can find recordings of previous episodes here):

April, 2022
May, 2022
June, 2022
  • 1-Jun, 12:00pm EDT: How to Choose the Right Database (Data Management and Analytics Series) with Lyn Robison, sign-in and register here
  • 14-Jun, 9:30am EDT: Deep Dive Into Microsoft Teams Connect and Shared Channels (Microsoft Teams Series) with Larry Cannell (Eric Grenier will be guest hosting), sign-in and register here (not yet published)
  • 21-Jun, 1:00pm EDT: The Risks and Pitfalls of API Management (API Management Series) with Steve Deng, sign-in and register here (not yet published)
  • 29-Jun, 12:00pm EDT: Getting Started With QA and Software Testing (Software Testing Series) with Nick Wilcox, sign-in and register here

Past Episode Archive

Jan, 2022
Feb, 2022
Mar, 2022
  • 8-Mar, IT’s Role in KM and Microsoft Viva Topics (Microsoft Viva Series) with Darin Stewart, recording
  • 22-Mar, Securing and Managing the Costs of Power Apps (Power Apps Series) with Kyle Davis, recording

