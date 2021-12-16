I’m excited to announce a new Gartner webinar series where I will be interviewing top GTP analysts on topics important to IT professionals. This is offered as part of our recently launched Research Connection virtual events program.
These conversations will be full of what you expect from GTP: deep technical information paired with candid, no-nonsense advice. Internally, we’ve been calling these interviews “Tech Talks.”
Here is our Q1 schedule:
- Microsoft 365 Security Series – Securing E3 and E5 w/Patrick Hevesi (13-Jan-2022, sign-in and register here)
- Endpoint Management Series – Deep Dive into Windows Autopilot w/Eric Grenier (27-Jan-2022, sign-in and register here)
- Power BI Series – IT’s Role in Governing Power BI w/ Georgia O’Callaghan (8-Feb-2022, sign-in and register here)
- Identity Management Series – Securing Access with MFA w/Paul Rabinovich (22-Feb-2022, sign-in and register here)
- Microsoft Viva Series – IT’s Role in KM and Microsoft Viva Topics w/Darin Stewart (8-Mar-2022, sign-in and register here)
- Power Apps Series – Securing and Managing the Costs of Power Apps w/Kyle Davis (22-Mar-2022, sign-in and register here)
While I will be leading the discussion with our analysts, we also want you to join in and share your experiences, questions or comments. Attendee participation in the discussion is optional. Regardless, these “Tech Talks” will be worth your time.
See you in January.
—
Larry