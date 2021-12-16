I’m excited to announce a new Gartner webinar series where I will be interviewing top GTP analysts on topics important to IT professionals. This is offered as part of our recently launched Research Connection virtual events program.

These conversations will be full of what you expect from GTP: deep technical information paired with candid, no-nonsense advice. Internally, we’ve been calling these interviews “Tech Talks.”

Here is our Q1 schedule:

While I will be leading the discussion with our analysts, we also want you to join in and share your experiences, questions or comments. Attendee participation in the discussion is optional. Regardless, these “Tech Talks” will be worth your time.

See you in January.

—

Larry