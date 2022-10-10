Last year I wrote some research for Gartner’s Maverick program arguing for a 25-hour work week. The most common response I got from business leaders was something like, “I wish I could work just 40 hours a week!” I don’t actually think that is true.

Celeste Headlee’s book Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving makes the unsettling argument that Americans are particularly bad at not working.

I know it feels as though we don’t have a choice in the matter, that we would work less if we could, but that’s not entirely true. Here in the States, we’re particularly bad about taking time off. We chose not to take 705 million vacation days in 2017 and more than 200 million of those were lost forever because they couldn’t be carried over to the next year. That mean’s American’s donated 62 billion to their employers in one year. The number of vacation days we use has declined over the past three decades even though those who use all their time off report being 20 percent happier in their relationships and 56 percent happier in general.

There’s a lot of digital ink being used up on the future of work and the four-day work week. But would we actually take that extra time to rest? I think about those unused vacation days. I think about how many of us work more than the required 40 hours. I think about “The Rise of the Triple Peak Day”

Findings from Microsoft and its researchers suggest that the 9-to-5 workday is fading in an age of remote and hybrid work and more flexible hours. That pattern was first spotted early in the pandemic, when Microsoft Teams chats outside the typical workday increased more than in any other time segment, particularly between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

And what do we get from all these extra hours worked? Is it improving the GDP? Not really. Are we developing better ideas? Research says anything past 4 hours a day is not really ideal for creativity. Well does it at least get us paid more? It seems like this is at least the logic:

many salaried men work longer because of an increase in “marginal incentives” to supply hours beyond the standard 40 per week. These workers don’t immediately get overtime pay for the “extra” hours. But over a longer time period, they get a substantial reward in the possibility of earning a bonus or a raise within their current position, or they may win a promotion to a better job, or simply signal to the labor market that they are productive and ambitious and thus suitable for a better job in another firm. Alternatively, the longer hours may enable them to acquire extra skills or to establish networks and contacts that could be rewarded in their current firm or in another one. In addition, the long hours may enhance their prospect of keeping their current job if the firm decides to lay off workers in the future. Studies suggest that perceived job insecurity has risen substantially among highly educated workers.

I would suggest that actually we work longer hours because we can’t imagine a better way to work. We show up for back-to-back video meetings not because we enjoy doing it (no one does) but because we can’t imagine anything better. The appeal in my research note is not just to add an extra day to the weekend but to radically rethink if the way we are working is working.

Is it serving those of us who do it? Does it make us better humans? Enrich our relationships? Provide increased security?

Is it serving the companies we work for? Or are we just filling up more time with more tasks because there is no challenge to do something differently?

Does it serve the economy? Or do we just have more people working longer hours and accomplishing less?

I propose the 25-hour work week as a way to shock our collective imagination about the future of work into reassessing what we are doing any why. I know others have done it before and they are the ones who have inspired this research.

My challenge to you is to think radically different about how you work, why you work and the kind of workplace we want to build for the future.