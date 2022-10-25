I’m excited about the digital workplace right now. And that is because we are actively building the future of work right now. There’s a lot of reasons for this but what I want to focus on here is that Digital Employee Experience (DEX) is the foundation for the future of work. That is a big deal. Take a look at what VP Analyst at Gartner, Dan Wilson says:

By 2025, 50% of IT organizations will have established a digital employee experience strategy, team and management tool, which is a major increase from 5% in 2021

One way of looking at DEX is as a discipline. This is where I spend most of my time and I describe it like this:

Digital employee experience (DEX) is a discipline that focuses on how technology affects the total employee experience. Because the primary workplace has become a collection of digital workplace tools, IT leaders must embrace experience methods, such as personas, journey mapping, measurement and surveying to deliver employee experiences that boost digital dexterity, personal growth, build team unity and help employees achieve organizational goals.

The other way of looking at it is the tools:

Digital employee experience (DEX) tools help IT leaders measure and continuously improve DEX. Near real-time processing of aggregated data from endpoints, applications, employee sentiment and organizational context helps surface actionable insights that drive self-healing automations and engage employees toward optimal behaviors.

All of this comes together in the digital workplace. Getting the future of work right is going to depend a lot on understanding DEX and learning to move beyond just delivering operational efficiency for applications but to actively solve the most important challenges facing businesses – Developing new Digital Skills, Providing a Path for Personal Development and Team Effectiveness, and Connecting Employees to Organizational Culture and Purpose.

More to come.