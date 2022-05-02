Elon Musk, industrialist and Technoking of Tesla, is set to take the reins at Twitter. The media reaction has, so far, met expectations. Polarized hysteria. Lofty opinion pieces. “Hot takes” and name calling. Is this just part of the simulation? Here are a few ways we’re thinking about this development at Gartner, and what it means for industry marketing and digital culture.

Twitter Could Help Strengthen the Defensive Moat Around Tesla

Musk-run companies, like Tesla and SpaceX, tend to eschew digital media spend and instead focus on R&D and talent acquisition. If the products are designed well and performance exceeds expectations then the stories will write themselves. A $44 billion purchase of a social media and messaging service is a big deviation from standard operating procedure.

Consider this: In a single deal, Musk spent more on digital media than virtually every other industry in 2021. Twitter’s $44 billion price tag is over 330% greater than the estimated digital media spend by the entire automotive industry in 2021 (see Figure 1). Why buy sponsored messages and promoted posts when you can just acquire an entire platform? But, this is probably more than a simple – albeit extremely expensive – media play.

Let’s assume that, by the end of the decade, the EV market will grow to $1 trillion. In this scenario a $44 billion investment is more like a 4.4% access charge for control over tablestake in-car messaging and audio entertainment features (e.g. Twitter Spaces). Today, these in-car capabilities are driven primarily by Apple, Google and Amazon. No need to invite incumbent big tech service and hardware providers – some of which have their own interests in EVs and self-driving cars – into your product lines when you have the capital to build around them.

Potential Monetization and Market Opportunities for Twitter

Popular takes on Musk’s Twitter purchase make it out to be either a vanity impulse buy or an attempt to control – or liberate – discussions on the platform. We believe that these perspectives miss a big part of the story. Musk’s ownership of Twitter could have business value across other industries where he has explicit interests, like –

Federal and Defense: Roughly 45 million Americans use Twitter monthly. The federal government, from the the Department of Homeland Security to the Air Force, have partnered with private contractors to mine social media data – including Twitter – to vet foreign students and to predict the spread of COVID-19.

Through SpaceX, Musk has already established a relationship with the federal government to the tune of $1.8 billion dollars. Musk could deepen this relationship with federal agencies by offering them greater access to Twitter’s data, for a price. Twitter has, for years, avoided monetizing their data, but Musk could see it as an attractive means of quickly boosting the platform’s profitability – assuming users tolerate it.

Medical and Biotechnology: What does free speech mean to someone who can’t physically talk or use their hands to sign or type at a keyboard? Another company in Musk’s stable of unicorns is Neuralink, and it wants to solve this and other similar challenges through advances in neurotechnology (see Figure 2).

Twitter, along with its underlying protocols, could be used to develop applications that enable people to more easily communicate with the world through text or speech synthesis. This would potentially increase participation in the creator economy and meet a stated goal to expand platform access to more diverse voices.

Financial Services: Several days before the takeover was approved, Twitter and fintech and payment service provider Stripe announced a pilot program to expand crypto payouts to Twitter content creators. Further development in this arena would align well to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s vision to create new on-ramps for the world’s under- and unbanked. Furthermore, this pilot’s commitment to facilitating the identity verification requirements of know your customer (KYC) would fit well with an attempt to “authenticate all humans.”

Telecommunications: We’re imagining a special media and entertainment package for subscribers to Starlink, the satellite internet company developed and operated by SpaceX. Maybe this includes access to exclusive Twitter Spaces and other premium news and entertainment content.

Other: Deeper enterprise ownership of customer service bots, personalized recommendation engines, educational tools and text-based adventure games (we know, very narrow audience). These are just some of the other applications we can think of that might benefit if and when Twitter goes open source.

Twitter Risk Tolerance and Blue Skies

Musk has promised big changes at Twitter. This includes a revisit of content and community moderation policies and open-sourcing its algorithm to the public. Ads may not be core to the platform’s future growth. If they are, they could be driven by decentralized blockchain protocols (Gartner clients, read: 3 Scenarios for Privacy’s Impact on Targeted Advertising). Ultimately, the Twitter sandbox is likely to inherit a new set of rules that might not be appealing to all. But, beyond feelings of shock and awe, this type of event should trigger deeper inquiry by industry marketing and brand leaders.

Some of these questions at this point are obvious. What role do we want our brand and its products or services to play in an environment that might turn increasingly toxic? At what point do we walk away? Are we prepared to use other channels to share information and engage with our community?

And some of the questions aren’t obvious. Project Blueksy promises a decentralized social media ecosystem, do we have the talent or partnerships to build new types of social applications? What role does our brand play in the creator economy? Are we ready to make use of advances in artificial intelligence and natural language processing?

Our view: We expect Twitter to make significant course changes in the months ahead, beyond what has already been announced. Twitter is still Twitter, but it is no longer run by a board deeply concerned with the platform’s profitability and image. Its largest shareholder is now its sole owner, and he has a knack for disruption, good and bad. However, despite these pending changes, we still see a social media and messaging service with impressive network potential, data, and information distribution advantages.

Special thanks to Gartner researcher Nick Mortensen for his analysis and support writing this post. Together, through teamwork, our vision is enhanced. Thank you Nick.