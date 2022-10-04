An area of improvement in financial services that is often overlooked is breaking down siloed business units and fostering collaboration amongst lines of business. Siloed business units are hindering both operational and revenue growth for your firm.

Here are three ways siloed business units are negatively impacting your business and three quick tips to improve:

Cross Business Line Referrals

Problem: Business unit siloes hinder a firm’s ability to generate referrals across business lines. Referrals across business lines should be prioritized within every FS firm. Clients of one business unit might be great prospects for another business unit. You have already gained their trust and loyalty as a customer making them low hanging fruit. To generate effective referrals across business lines your employees will need to understand the functions and staff of the other lines of business while also being aware of the value proposition they bring to their clients. For example, a relationship manager may have worked with a client for the past 10 years and created a strong business relationship. Let’s say this client sold their business, which would make them a perfect client for the wealth management team. If this relationship manager is unaware of who works in wealth and the value that team can bring, do you really think the relationship manager is going to risk the long-standing business relationship they have built with this client and send them right over to the wealth team?

Quick Tip: Create monthly or quarterly meetings with business line leaders to discuss potential internal client referrals. A business unit lead will bring at least one client of theirs that would be a suitable candidate for another business line. This initiative will hold business unit leaders responsible for making internal referrals a priority while also fostering cross collaboration and rapport building among business units. The fact that business unit leads are responsible for this initiative will have a compounding effect on the whole line of business. Direct reports to the business unit lead will now understand that referrals are a priority and will no longer be a “side project” for everyone.

Customer Journey Mapping

Problem: Mapping customer journeys is a daunting task. Every firm has attempted it and yet they often struggle to replicate an authentic customer journey. With business units operating in siloes, it is impossible to fully consider the true end-to-end customer journey. Each business unit is focused on their own challenges and they each want to focus on improving the customer journeys that most directly impact their customers. A lack of collaboration creates disjointed customer journey maps, failing to capture the organic journey that a customer follows.

Quick Tip: Focus on outcomes rather than products to visualize the journey from the customers perspective. For example, when a customer is applying for a mortgage, their end goal is not to have a mortgage and be the proud owner of debt. It’s to become a homeowner! There are many more steps in becoming a homeowner than just applying for a mortgage. Your goal should be to capture and simplify the homeownership process, not the mortgage process. When beginning to journey map, bring teams across business lines together to fully capture the entire homeownership experience, being sure to include enterprise architecture, as they have the only full view of business capabilities across the enterprise. Once the experience is captured, break off the parts of the experience as they relate to each business unit.

Employee Retention and Development

Problem: Attrition has been detrimental for the FS industry for the last couple of years and has yet to slow down in 2022. One of the major drivers of attrition amongst younger employees is a perceived lack of career growth and mobility. Due to siloed business units, this career progression can seem unclear or move too slow to keep the younger talent engaged. Let’s take retail for instance. To move from entry level teller to branch manager to regional branch manager could realistically take an entire career unless of course the employee was willing to uproot their life and move to areas where these positions were open. They end up leaving the firm because they feel “stuck” in retail or whichever business line they are currently in. They do not have a clear understanding of where they can progress to in the coming years.

Quick Tip: Map common employee career paths to create visibility into development opportunities. Recognize the areas where progression takes a longer time and allow for those staff members to cross-train with other business lines. Be sure that they understand the expectations of the role they are working towards and can clearly see a path to get there. The younger generation wants to learn and acquire as many skills as possible. Allow them to speak up about what they are interested in and give them the flexibility to try something new. Attrition is tough on an organization both internally and externally, but wouldn’t you rather keep the talent at your organization than lose them altogether?

Conclusion

Trying to break down business unit siloes can be a tricky task. As alluded to earlier, unless deliberately fostered, collaboration between business lines will be sparse. Starting today, begin to create visibility into cross-sale opportunities, focus on outcomes rather than products for journey mapping, and map out common employee career paths. Doing so will drive the deliberate breakdown of siloes at your firm that negatively impact both operational and revenue growth.