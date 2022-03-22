This blog title is a lie. If you’ve been around a while (and even if you haven’t) you know marketing org structures are like Slinkys – or jean styles, for my fellow Millennials aghast at watching low-rise denim regain popularity: we’re centralized, then we’re decentralized, then we’re centralized again. Org structures seem to change with the season, with certain styles falling in, and out, of fashion.

And yes, we are seeing new shifts and changes in how CMOs are organizing their teams, which we’ll talk about in this blog post. But the real key isn’t finding “the perfect structure” or adopting whatever structure is currently new and popular, it’s “finding the structure that’s right for you”.

With org structures, as with clothing: the key is figuring out what works for you.

Find The Org Structure That’s Right For You: Fit

Part of successfully restructuring means mapping out a new structure that fulfills your function’s vision and goals, while remaining grounded in how work actually gets done. In short: figuring out your fit.

In practice, this looks like:

Clarifying the restructure vision, goals, and priorities

Pressure-testing whether your goals, or challenges, can actually be solved through a restructure

Evaluating whether other solutions, like updating the operating model, introducing more, new, or different governance approaches, or adapting workflow, might be more effective solutions

Convening a design team including both leaders and marketing workers, to co-create a new org structure together

Find the Org Structure That’s Right for You: Style

There’s nothing wrong, as I said, with keeping abreast of trends, if only so you better understand what’s happening around you, and why your CEO might be asking why/ whether Marketing is doing X or Y. The key is being thoughtful about how and whether to adapt those trends to your own style.

As an example, lets refer back to our original centralized-to-decentralized pendulum of org structure:

Gartner’s most recent Marketing Organization and Talent Survey now shows centralized models gaining ascendancy over decentralized. Respondents to our 2022 survey show that 37% of CMOs now have centralized structures, and a further 23% say they are “mostly centralized”

Organizations that are moving to a more centralized, or fully centralized, structure, are usually seeking to increase their efficiency. Centralization reduces redundant workflows, and can be a good move for organizations who may have suffered budget cuts, or have a leaner team. And yet – centralization isn’t a silver bullet. Centralized structures may be slower to respond to customer or market trends and can move marketers further from the customer.

A strong marketing leader will consider the tradeoffs, and move slowly to centralize only the marketing activities that make the most sense, from a scale, decision-making, and governance perspective.

Finding the Org Structure That’s Right For You: Get a Second Opinion

My advice if you want to pursue new, trending org structures? Get a second opinion. Convene your team to do root-cause analysis on whether the challenges you’re facing require a re-org. Get buy-in that there is a problem first – and get suggestion from the people doing the marketing work about what solutions might solve that problem. Co-create new org structures with your people.

Because, all jokes aside, this isn’t really like buying a new pair of jeans. Organizational restructures can be traumatic for your team – they’re big changes with knock-on effects that need to be planned for. They shouldn’t be pursued just in the interest of trying something new. And if you do determine that a reorg is needed, remember: you’re not looking for the perfect structure, you’re looking for the structure that’s perfect for you.