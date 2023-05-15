Being data-driven is well-established as a business virtue. Mobilizing the right data at the right time can produce far better decisions than acting on instinct alone. But choosing the right metrics and fully understanding context is vital, because with too narrow a perspective, data can drive you right off a cliff. A fascinating example of this sometimes comes up in wellness circles:

Just after World War II, the rate of heart attacks increased in Norway. During this same period, living standards increased, employment was high, a social safety net was strengthening, and one of the biggest traumas of the 20th century had ended. You might wonder: which of these factors was bad for cardiovascular health? Some have suggested that dietary changes were the cause; during the war Nazis had confiscated Norwegian livestock, forcing a mostly vegan diet onto a population that traditionally consumed plenty of meat and dairy. Others noted that tobacco was also severely limited during the war; indeed, people who smoke less are at lower risk for heart attacks. Post-war, regular diets and smoking habits resumed, and heart attacks increased.

Should we all switch to plant-based diets and quit smoking to prevent heart disease? Perhaps, but there is more to this story than described in the preceding paragraph. (Hint: if your takeaway from any anecdote is “maybe we should replicate the conditions under Nazism,” your analysis needs a second look.)

Authors Broda Otto Barnes and Charlotte W. Barnes investigated this phenomenon in their book “Solved: The Riddle of Heart Attacks.” They pointed to a few contextual factors that don’t often make it into wellness blogs:

A review of 70,000 autopsies performed between 1930 and 1970 in the region showed that incidents of arterial damage were actually higher during wartime even as the rates of heart attacks declined.

During the same period, cases of tuberculosis (TB) increased faster than heart attacks declined. TB is also linked to atherosclerosis.

Two years after the war, antibiotics to treat TB had become widely available.

The Barnes’ make the case that the rise in heart attack rates post-war was actually the result of better healthcare. Without treatment, tuberculosis has a devastating mortality rate of around 50%. Treatment increases survivability to 70-95%. As a result of readily available treatment, many Norwegians who would have died early of TB were now surviving long enough to have heart attacks later in life.

So, what does this have to do with B2B sales? Consider the average sales dashboard, filled with easy to collect data that overwhelms through sheer volume without providing insight. These dashboards make it easy to reach the sales equivalent of the “healthy lifestyle” conclusions we started with. They may sound fairly reasonable, but in sales as in post-war Norway, the conclusions we draw sometimes miss a far more impactful underlying cause.

This is where a nuanced metric like sales velocity comes into play.

At the most basic level, it’s a measure of the speed at which business opportunities are progressing through your sales pipeline, calculated as follows: (opportunity volume x average deal size x success rate)/(average cycle time). When you break it down into its individual components and start comparing different parts of the sales organization, you start to learn a lot more about what’s actually happening. For instance, steady advances in average deal size may drive Region A’s improvements in sales velocity (perhaps their focused efforts in key account management are paying off). In contrast, Region B’s average deal size is flat but its average cycle time is improving (perhaps thanks to a push for new playbook training).

Beyond that, factoring in metrics from across the commercial organization will add to your depth of knowledge and help you predict what is likely to happen next quarter and what levers you can pull to affect it. Maybe voice of the customer data and customer journey analytics can inform your understanding of success rate, for example. An outcomes-based analytics strategy informed by organizational metrics beyond sales is going to be far more useful than an ad hoc set of narrow metrics.

And, if you want to try a vegan diet that’s great, but don’t neglect to go to the doctor when you’re sick.

For more information, see: